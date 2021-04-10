Steve HILLHILLY’S AWAY DAYS

Why do people like this game? It dispenses joy and misery at random. Not my words, the words of a meme I briefly paused over during the endless, mindless doom scroll on my phone. It’s true though, innit? To feel anything at the moment would be a welcome salve, some flicker of emotion in this flatlining action-free vacuum.I’ve often wondered whether it’s better to see your team lose than not to see them at all, and I think we have our answer. Compared to sitting at home for the umpteenth Saturday, the thought of trudging...