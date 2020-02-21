What’s in Sunday’s Non-League Paper?
Here’s what features in NLP #1039…
- FA VASE: We speak to all eight clubs ahead of next weekend’s big quarter-final ties
- FIXTURE CHAOS: Ciara and Dennis are not the only storms that Mark Molesley has had to weather this last fortnight – the National League South fixture schedule has also threatened to blow his promotion hopes off course
- HILL: Garry Hill says he has no choice but to defend himself against the statement made by Chelmsford City chairman Steve Shore this week
- UNDERDOGS: Steve Castle has become so used to his players revelling in the underdogs tag, it’s almost like he doesn’t know anything else
- THRU THE LENS: Top Non-League photographer David Bauckham visits Aveley
- FA TROPHY AT 50: Mark Stillman looks back on the five decades of the FA Trophy. In Part 2 of our series, we take a trip to the 1980s when Non-League’s premier cup competition was gaining momentum
- THE GREAT ESCAPE: John Pemberton says nothing changes for Chesterfield now that he has the manager’s job until the end of the season – operation survival goes on
