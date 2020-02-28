What’s in this week’s Non-League Paper?

Posted on by in Featured with

Plenty to get your teeth into in Sunday’s NLP – here’s a sneak peek of issue #1040…

GREAT ESCAPE: Ian Long says any suggestions the Stourbridge job was too big for him are wide of the mark – and he’s now determined to pull off a Great Escape at Alvechurch.

Ian Long says any suggestions the Stourbridge job was too big for him are wide of the mark – and he’s now determined to pull off a Great Escape at Alvechurch. COMMENT: BT Sport pundit Adam Virgo pens his latest column

BT Sport pundit Adam Virgo pens his latest column WRIGHT: Sutton United say they will give Tommy Wright “all the time and support” he needs as he takes a break from football to overcome mental health issues.

Sutton United say they will give Tommy Wright “all the time and support” he needs as he takes a break from football to overcome mental health issues. WARNOCK WISDOM: Truro City rookie Paul Wotton is pulling out all the stops in their bid for promotion – and last weekend tapped into the vast knowledge of Neil Warnock.

Truro City rookie Paul Wotton is pulling out all the stops in their bid for promotion – and last weekend tapped into the vast knowledge of Neil Warnock. BETTING: Soham Town Rangers say they support The Football Association’s investigation which found their management team and three players guilty of betting breaches – as a host of other Non-League participants are set to go under the microscope.

Soham Town Rangers say they support The Football Association’s investigation which found their management team and three players guilty of betting breaches – as a host of other Non-League participants are set to go under the microscope. SHOTS: Danny Searle reckons Aldershot Town require one final push if the club are to avoid another agonising wait in the AGM Cup.

Get ahead of the game with our weekly newsletter and support us by taking out a subscription so you never miss an issue!