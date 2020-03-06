What’s in Sunday’s Non-League Paper?
Here’s what features in NLP #1041…
- STOURBRIDGE: Mark Yates may have a fresh outlook on life but insists he is “chomping at the bit” to get Stourbridge’s play-off bandwagon rolling
- CONCORD FLYING: Danny Scopes on Concord Rangers’ FA Trophy run
- CLEETHORPES: Ross Hannah is relishing leading the line at Cleethorpes Town just a corner kick away from where he enjoyed one of the happiest spells of his career
- JACKSON: He’s turning out to be one of the stories of the season and Ira Jackson Jr says divine intervention has made the difference in his breakthrough year
- VETERAN: There isn’t a lot that Michael Doyle hasn’t achieved in his glittering 22-year professional career after reaching 800 career appearances
- STOP-GAP: Blyth Spartans caretaker manager Michael Nelson has admitted that his new role at the club is “far from the perfect scenario”
- COMMENT: Steve Hill pens his latest column
Get ahead of the game with our weekly newsletter and support us by taking out a subscription so you never miss an issue!
This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.
To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE