What’s in Sunday’s Non-League Paper?

Here’s what features in NLP #1041

  • STOURBRIDGE: Mark Yates may have a fresh outlook on life but insists he is “chomping at the bit” to get Stourbridge’s play-off bandwagon rolling
  • CONCORD FLYING: Danny Scopes on Concord Rangers’ FA Trophy run
  • CLEETHORPES: Ross Hannah is relishing leading the line at Cleethorpes Town just a corner kick away from where he enjoyed one of the happiest spells of his career
  • JACKSON: He’s turning out to be one of the stories of the season and Ira Jackson Jr says divine intervention has made the difference in his breakthrough year
  • VETERAN: There isn’t a lot that Michael Doyle hasn’t achieved in his glittering 22-year professional career after reaching 800 career appearances
  • STOP-GAP: Blyth Spartans caretaker manager Michael Nelson has admitted that his new role at the club is “far from the perfect scenario”
  • COMMENT: Steve Hill pens his latest column

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.
