National League waiting on EFL before making their play-off decision

National League clubs are still waiting on the final outcome of their season

The National League board are delaying the decision on whether to play or cancel their play-offs until the EFL have made their own position clear.

At a board meeting this morning, league chiefs opted to hold off until the picture above them has become clearer because cancelling now will have an impact on promotion if the EFL are able to play to a conclusion, with one club likely missing out on promotion as a knock-on effect of the decision.

The NLP understands the majority of clubs across the three divisions – National League, National League North and National League South – want the play-offs cancelled altogether and, unsurprisingly, most of those in favour of playing are those in the play-off spots.

The league also need to get clearance from the Football Association if they are to extend their playing deadline past the May 31 cut-off point.

How the tables will be decided, regardless of the decision, was also discussed at the meeting.

It is also understood the board now favour a united decision on the play-offs across Steps 1 and 2. Previously there was an acceptance that the two levels could have different outcomes.

It has been a long process to get to this stage. Clubs were initially asked their vote on ending the regular season, which was supported by an overwhelming majority.

The second phase was to gather club views on whether the play-offs were feasible or not. Although not explicitly a vote, clubs had to get their responses in by last Friday or the National League would assume the club would support whatever board decision was made.

It is unlikely an EFL decision on whether they can complete their own season will be known this week. Steps 3-7 of the Pyramid have already been cancelled and the season declared null and void.

