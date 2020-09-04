What’s in Sunday’s Non-League Paper?

Posted on by in Featured with

Non-League football is up for the cup with plenty of knockout action to gorge on!

Sunday’s NLP will have extensive coverage of both the FA Trophy and FA Vase as well as reaction from the extra-preliminary round of the FA Cup.

Served up with pre-season action, news, must-read features and opinion, this week’s NLP is not to be missed!

Have a look below at what features in this NLP #1067…

Struggling to get your copy? You can buy our digital edition or take out a subscription here.

ROAD TO WEMBLEY: Extended match coverage from the FA Trophy semi-final between Concord Rangers and Halesowen Town and the FA Vase as Consett take on Bitton and Hebburn Town travel to Corinthian

Extended match coverage from the FA Trophy semi-final between Concord Rangers and Halesowen Town and the FA Vase as Consett take on Bitton and Hebburn Town travel to Corinthian NEW SPONSORSHIP DEAL: We sit down with the Step 3 and 4 chairmen Mark Harris, Anthony Hughes and Nick Robinson to discuss the Pitching In era

We sit down with the Step 3 and 4 chairmen Mark Harris, Anthony Hughes and Nick Robinson to discuss the Pitching In era HELPING HAND: Premier League help Non-League return to action with the Matchday Support Fund

Premier League help Non-League return to action with the Matchday Support Fund FA CUP: The FA Cup is underway! Reaction from the extra preliminary round

The FA Cup is underway! Reaction from the extra preliminary round PRE-SEASON: Match action from Saturday’s pre-season friendlies

Match action from Saturday’s pre-season friendlies MILLER: Mickel Miller is preparing to step into the Championship high-life, but he’ll never forget the role Carshalton Athletic played in helping him get there

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Carshalton Athletic, FA Cup, FA Trophy, FA Vase, friendlies, Mark Harris, Matchday Support Fund, Mickel Miller, Nick Robinson, Pitching In, pre-season, Step 3, step 4