What’s in Sunday’s Non-League Paper?
Non-League football is up for the cup with plenty of knockout action to gorge on!
Sunday’s NLP will have extensive coverage of both the FA Trophy and FA Vase as well as reaction from the extra-preliminary round of the FA Cup.
Served up with pre-season action, news, must-read features and opinion, this week’s NLP is not to be missed!
Have a look below at what features in this NLP #1067…
Struggling to get your copy? You can buy our digital edition or take out a subscription here.
- ROAD TO WEMBLEY: Extended match coverage from the FA Trophy semi-final between Concord Rangers and Halesowen Town and the FA Vase as Consett take on Bitton and Hebburn Town travel to Corinthian
- NEW SPONSORSHIP DEAL: We sit down with the Step 3 and 4 chairmen Mark Harris, Anthony Hughes and Nick Robinson to discuss the Pitching In era
- HELPING HAND: Premier League help Non-League return to action with the Matchday Support Fund
- FA CUP: The FA Cup is underway! Reaction from the extra preliminary round
- PRE-SEASON: Match action from Saturday’s pre-season friendlies
- MILLER: Mickel Miller is preparing to step into the Championship high-life, but he’ll never forget the role Carshalton Athletic played in helping him get there
This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.
To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE
Tagged Carshalton Athletic, FA Cup, FA Trophy, FA Vase, friendlies, Mark Harris, Matchday Support Fund, Mickel Miller, Nick Robinson, Pitching In, pre-season, Step 3, step 4