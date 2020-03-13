Coronavirus update: The Non-League Paper

Sport may be in lockdown, but it’s business as usual for Greenways Publishing.

The Non-League Paper and The Rugby Paper will continue as always, with or without matches to report on. As well as all breaking news, there will be expert features on key talking points and big name interviews.

There will be a special crisis edition of The Football League Paper on Sunday, packed with interviews, news and comment including Chris Dunlavy looking closely at how the Coronavirus suspension will affect clubs in the EFL.

Rest assured we will keep you all updated via website and social media if there is any change of plan regarding publication for any of our titles.

For those worried about leaving the house you can buy a postal or digital subscription using the links below:

The Non-League Paper

The Football League Paper

The Rugby Paper

From all of us at Greenways Publishing: stay safe, wash your hands and don’t let COVID-19 deny you of your weekly sports fix!