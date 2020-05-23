Ross Layette remembering rivals and teammates alike on NL Full time!

With a list of former clubs as long as his arm, Wealdstone striker Ross Layette has plenty to say on the latest NL Full Time Show!

Now in his second spell at Grosvenor Vale with the Stones, the 34-year-old covers everything from his favourite managers to his best teammates and opponents.

He’s got plenty to mention after turning out for a host of clubs including Aldershot Town, Aylesbury United, Barton Rovers, Burnham, Chesham United, Dover Athletic, Eastleigh, Hemel Hempstead Town, Luton Town, Maidstone United Sutton United, Welling United and Woking!

Layette also pits his wits against NL Full Time’s very own Egghead, Rob Worrall, on the show’s new superquiz while Dickie Worton catches up with Chester journalist Dave Powell to get the full lowdown on the avalanche of ownership news coming out of the Deva Stadium.

Our podcast is once again proving popular this week with our guest @Rosslaf10 taking about the season @WealdstoneFC his career, managers and he picks his best XI and puts his wits against @RobShot66 + @_DavePowell on the current situation @ChesterFC https://t.co/pcutY4kzD4 pic.twitter.com/c3tBpXpQX6 — NL Full Time (@NLFullTime) May 19, 2020

Only a few clicks away today before the latest NL Full Time is released, the latest show also has all the fallout from League Two’s decision to cancel the season but still consider promotion and relegation.

NL Full Time

NL Full Time returned last September with their usual smorgasbord of National League chat and interviews smattered with titbits, gossip and news.

The podcast was originally launched in January 2017 by The NLP’s Stockport County writer Chris Pratt and Brandon Smith to provide a Final Score-type show on Saturday evenings.

It later morphed into its current format, a Sunday podcast focusing on the big news and stories around National League’s three divisions. Smith, a student who followed Bognor Regis Town, now commentates on FIFA X Box and PlayStation tournaments all over the world.

Great to have @WealdstoneFC striker @Rosslaf10 join us to record today’s podcast. Ross picked his Best National League XI of teammates and opposition, and it looks like a strong line up to us! Tune in to hear about this and everything National League this evening… pic.twitter.com/zY4BFxlcUj — NL Full Time (@NLFullTime) May 16, 2020

As well as Pratt, four other journalists and Non-League broadcasters contribute regularly to the show, BBC Surrey’s Aldershot commentator Rob Worrall, AFC Telford’s media man Dickie Worton, Hyde United scribe Luke Edwards and snapper and Met Police supporter Thom Lang.

Entitled ‘Game for a Laff’ and available on Audioboom, iTunes and Spotify, click here to listen to the show. Every episode of NL Full Time is also available to download with the most listened to shows topping the online archive!

Follow the podcast in Twitter @NLFullTime and comment on Non-League’s big issues to set the agenda for the next show!

