Tony Incenzo: Non-League football is more than just a game

We all know that Monday morning feeling when you have to go into work or school to attack the drudgery of another week.



But there is such a stark difference in personal mood when your favourite Non-League team has registered a great victory over the weekend. Maybe enhanced by a last-minute winning goal.



Suddenly, you now have a smile on your face and a spring in your step. It’s astonishing how much one result can have on the morale of a committed football supporter, which is why football is so important to our inner happiness – especially during a pandemic!



People have been reaching out to me on Twitter to describe what following Non-League football means to them during these terrible times of Covid isolation.



“Watching football is a huge part of my life.” said Brighouse Town match reporter Georgia Cook. “In lockdown, it has been difficult for my mental health as live football has been extremely limited. Going to games is an escape from the busy routine I have.



“It’s a time for me to get involved and help Brighouse Town as much as possible. I reconnect with people at matches and talk to them about their week.



“It’s been hard recently. I’ve felt very isolated with no football. But when we were allowed back into games earlier in the season, I felt alive again. It was an incredible feeling. Non-League football saved me. Everyone needs to realise that it is crucial for people like myself and many others.



“Being involved at Brighouse Town is amazing. It’s a place I can honestly call my second home.”



Strong words from Georgia and I have received lots of other tweets from Non-League aficionados expressing similar sentiments.



Edwin Powell: “Non-League football helps to keep me occupied and takes my mind off my depression.”



Sam Phillips: “Over this pandemic it has given me a chance to fulfil a lifelong dream of becoming a commentator. Being able to bring Runcorn Linnets games to the fans has had such an impact on myself that it’s been a pleasure. Non-League football is the passion that has kept me going.”



Stef Mills: “Non-League saved my life when I was struggling, I met so many amazing people that gave hours and money to keeping their team going at Prestwich Heys.”



John Leach: “I watch both League and Non-League. I find that I am missing going to Non-League matches far more than to my League club. I just want to get back into the matchday routine.”



Stuart Cripps: “Since my son has moved into adult footy, I have been his taxi, travelling to new grounds and I’ve enjoyed visiting them. Game day is the biggest thing for both of us.”



Ben Musgrove: “Volunteering at Woking FC is a huge creative outlet for me personally with the community well-being aspect.”



Bren Connolly: “I’ve been a season ticket holder at Everton for over 40 years, but watching Runcorn Linnets during the last 12 months has been fantastic. With so much wrong in the game at top level, Non-League has been a breath of fresh air.”



Adam Wade: “Six months ago we founded and launched the Suffolk Non-League Show every Monday. Forming a community and talking Non-League has been key to keeping me in a rhythm and motivated.”



JJ Waller: “The joy of the few matches I was able to attend this season has been in meeting up with fellow supporters and sharing the camaraderie together after such a long wait.”



Daniel Cook: “It’s been a massive stress release for me after my shifts on the railway. I fell out of love with Non-League football for a while due to personal reasons but Dunmow Town came along last summer and I’ve never looked back.”



Lee Bosher: “Watching Non-League football has been hugely positive for me and my two young sons. Fresh air, exercise for the kids (as ad-hoc ball boys), banter and supporting our local teams.”



Tim Haskey “For me it gave hope. Hope that things were getting back to normal when Halesowen Town were allowed fans back in for a while. Those three games I saw were great as I could meet up with good pals. You can’t beat an afternoon out with the lads for mental health and well-being.”



Rick Ward: “I can see how important the Non-League community is for the supporters who attend matches. People talk about the ‘Non-League family’ and it really is a family. It is often a lifeline for the fans.”



James Fletcher: “I am media man for Handsworth FC Ambers TV and I am really looking forward to travelling home and away after lockdown to give the supporters live tweets and interviews. It’s the only time that life will feel normal again.”



As the great Bill Shankly once said: “Some people believe football is a matter of life and death. I can assure you it is much, much more important than that.”



OK, this was a tongue-in-cheek exaggeration, but it is certainly clear that Non-League football has been a fabulous panacea to keep us all connected to normality.