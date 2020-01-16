Blues boss Jamie O’Hara shouting out for rookies on NL Full Time!

Billericay boss and former Spurs star Jamie O’Hara speaks exclusively to the latest NL Full Time podcast about the challenges he’s facing as a rookie boss.

The NL Full Time team heard from O’Hara after the Blues drew with Slough and also from another National League South manager with work to do, Chelmsford City’s Rod Stringer after his Clarets reached the last 16 of the FA Trophy.

National League leaders Barrow were the big winners in last weekend’s second round when they put seven past FC United of Manchester to go up seven up for the second time in a week and the latest podcast also features Bluebirds boss Ian Evatt as every tie is reviewed.

After developments in recent weeks at both ends of the National League North and National League South tables, NL Full Time also takes a look at some of the latest transfers over the last seven days and what impact the could make on the battles for survival and promotion.

The team running NL Full Time returned in September this season with their usual smorgasbord of National League chat and interviews smattered with titbits and news.

The podcast was originally launched in January 2017 by The Non-League Paper’s Stockport County writer Chris Pratt and Brandon Smith to provide a Final Score-type show on Saturday evenings.

It later morphed into its current format, a Sunday podcast focusing on the big news and stories around National League’s three divisions.

Smith, a student who followed Bognor Regis Town, now commentates on FIFA X Box and PlayStation tournaments all over the world.

As well as Pratt, five other journalists and Non-League broadcasters contribute to the show – Serena Orsi-Dadamo, BBC Surrey’s Aldershot commentator Rob Worrall, AFC Telford’s media man Dickie Worton, Hyde United scribe Luke Edwards and snapper and Met Police supporter Thom Lang.

Follow the podcast on Twitter at @NLFullTime. And if you get in touch with your views, prepare for the possibility of your comments being shared on the next pod.

Entitled ‘The Ricay Late Show‘ and out since Monday night on Audioboom, iTunes or Spotify, click here to listen to the latest hour long show.

Every episode of NL Full Time is available to download with the previous week’s show topping the archive. Click here to listen to last week’s episode now.

