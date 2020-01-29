Having a positive focus is key now, predicts the NLP’s Lee Fowler

As I explained in my column in The Non-League Paper on Sunday, it’s amazing what a couple of new faces can do for a squad.
Take Wrexham new boys Davis Keillor-Dunn and Dan Jarvis.
Keillor-Dunn has been playing in Scotland while Jarvis has arrived at the Racecourse on loan from Stoke City.
I saw their National League debuts in the 3-0 win against Woking last weekend.
It’s fair to say there’s been discontent at Wrexham but when new players come in, they likely don’t have a clue what’s been happening so they aren’t weighed down. They’ll just think they’re playing for a really big club.
What I saw was captain Shaun Pearson back to the levels we’re so used to seeing from him. He won every header – and dished out some rollickings!
In midfield, Luke Summerfield was full of energy. The new young lads kind of helped changed the dynamics. I experienced it as a player at Crawley when I signed along with Anthony Wordsworth and Richard Wood.
When you arrive at a club not feeling that pressure or bogged down by things, you just go and play. We could soon feel the excitement build among the Crawley fans.
I don’t see football as pressure. You have to enjoy it. There have been mistakes at Wrexham, yes. But for the next 14 games they just need to forget everything that has gone on before.
In the summer, everyone can sit down and reflect. People can hold their hands up to mistakes or what hasn’t gone well. But also what has gone well.
There have been good things at Wrexham too. But because there’s been a lot of negativity, that gets swallowed up.
It’s not the time for a post mortem. That can come in the summer. The board can hold their hands up on certain things, which the fans will respect and then they may say they got onto the board or players too much.
Then the players can hold their hands up and say, ‘Listen, I simply wasn’t good enough this season’.
But at the moment it’s about getting the results to stay in the National League. Personally, I think they will.”
Waiting for my next opportunity in management has given me plenty of time to learn and improve.
From going out to games and observing other coaches, it’s been an interesting period.
I had an interview for a Football League vacancy, which was a really good experience. I’m a bit OCD so I have to know every detail – I was prepared! And to get a confidence boost that I was down to the last three above some decent names was nice too.
Would I change anything from the interview? No, I felt I interviewed well. I won’t change who I am. I know some would to get a job. But I am what I am. I work hard and do my homework for every team I’m involved with.
I watched a video on YouTube with Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony about how to interview well. There were some good tips to take. As he said, without being too confident, you’ve got to half interview the people who are interviewing you as well.
There’s a fine line between thinking you’ve got a job, but he said it shows confidence in your ability you feel comfortable asking questions.
I believe in my personality and I feel maybe I’m a little different to some managers because of my background. For some it’s one way or the highway. I believe in adaptability.
I had a coffee with a Non-League club in the week and I’ve had some other offers that haven’t been quite right.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not naïve to keep staying away from it. But I know I’ve got to take a challenge at the right club.
Tagged The NLP, The Non-League Football Paper