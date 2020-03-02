The Non-League Paper’s Jon Couch out on loan with NL Full Time!

The Non-League Paper’s Jon Couch has been out on loan with the NL Full Time podcast running the rule over the potential stars of the National League’s run-in!
Usually to be found on The Non-League Paper Podcast, executive editor ‘Couchy’ sat down with NL Full Time’s Luke Edwards, Chris Pratt and Thom Lang after the weekend’s action to discuss the arrow that sent Barrow eight points clear at the top, Sutton stamping on Bromley’s play-off hopes and a ‘Shantastic’ win for Solihill Moors.
The Yeltz, surely still buzzing after their latest giantkilling at Barnet on Saturday to reach the semi-finals of the FA Trophy, along with the advancement of both Notts County and Harrogate ti the last four, are also high on the agenda of the hour long show.
Dickie Worton reviews the action in National North, the six-goal thriller at Spennymoor as they grabbed a late equaliser against Telford ensuring he still has plenty to discuss despite Storm Jorge decimating the division.
Lang looks back at National South, mulling over a five-star show for Slough and Weymouth before deciding who’s looking the most desperate for points at both ends of the table as the run-in starts to get underway.
The team running NL Full Time returned in September this season with their usual smorgasbord of National League chat and interviews smattered with titbits and news.
The podcast was originally launched in January 2017 by The NLP’s Stockport County writer Pratt and Brandon Smith to provide a Final Score-type show on Saturday evenings.
It later morphed into its current format, a Sunday podcast focusing on the big news and stories around National League’s three divisions.
Smith, a student who followed Bognor Regis Town, now commentates on FIFA X Box and PlayStation tournaments all over the world.
As well as Pratt, four other journalists and Non-League broadcasters contribute regularly to the show , BBC Surrey’s Aldershot commentator Rob Worrall, AFC Telford’s media man Worton, Hyde United scribe Edwards and snapper and Met Police supporter Lang.
Entitled ‘Dodgy Barnet‘ and available on Audioboom, iTunes or Spotify, click here to listen to the latest hour long show.
Every episode of NL Full Time is available to download with the most listened to shows topping the archive.
