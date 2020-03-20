The Non-League Paper’s Dream Team with Ross Hannah!

Catch up here as Gainsborough Trinity forward Ross Hannah pieces together a best ever XI of players he’s turned out with for the Dream Team in this week’s edition of The Non-League Paper…
Goalkeeper: James McKeown
Like most goalkeepers, daft as a brush. But he works hard at his game and always wants to get better. I played with him at Grimsby and he made some unbelievable saves and grew into a top keeper. They were lucky to keep hold of him for as long as they did. He could have stepped up but he was happy there and felt he’d be able to help them to promotion, which eventually he did. A club legend.
Right Back: Liam Moore (Reading)
He came on loan to Bradford City from Leicester City. He was a young lad, he came in and was hungry, enthusiastic and athletic. He went onto play for the England U21s and now he’s turned himself into a Championship centre-half at Reading where he is also captain.
Centre Back: Shaun Pearson (Wrexham)
Apart from his good looks, he’s someone you want in your team all day long. A good trainer, not the most gifted with the ball but a winner. Even in training he would be right up there. Scores goals and a proper leader.
Centre Back: Aden Flint (Cardiff City)
He came on loan to Matlock from Alfreton. It’s hard to tell he’d go on to what he has, but you could see he had potential to play higher. He just went from strength to strength. He went to Swindon, Bristol City, Middlesbrough and now Cardiff. He’s a really nice down to earth lad. Just gets in ahead Nathan Pond, who was class too.
Left Back: James Meredith (Perth Glory)
I played with him at Bradford City and he was a fantastic full-back. Would get up and down just like you’d want from any modern day left-back. But he could also pick out a pass or a cross as well. Played for Australia and was in their squad for the 2018 World Cup.
Central Midfielder: Liam King (Gainsborough Trinity coach)
Never used to score when I played with him at Matlock but when he went to North Ferriby he transformed himself into a goal-scoring midfielder! He used to be challenging me and asking me how many goals I’d got! I’m thinking, ‘What’s happening here?’ Another one with great leadership qualities. Will give you 120 per cent and worked really hard at how game. Won everything bar the Conference – including the FA Trophy with North Ferriby – which says a lot about him as a player. A shoo-in in my midfield.
Central Midfielder: Gary Jones (health support worker on Merseyside)
I’m probably doing him a disservice here by putting him as my sitter in a midfield three because he could score goals as well. Really important player at Bradford City during their League Cup run and when they won promotion. A real leader.
Central Midfielder: Craig Disley (Barton Town)
Still playing at Barton Town! A great guy. He used to be my roomie at Grimsby so we were quite close and we still speak. I wish I’d been involved with their promotion at Grimsby, but to see people like Dis, Shaun and Macca achieve what they did was really nice. There are some goals in this midfield!
Right Forward: Nahki Wells (Bristol City)
When I was at Bradford City Nahki was signed from an American camp that had been set-up in England. I got injured in a warm-up one game, Nahki got drafted in and did alright. Next game he scored and that was it – his career took off. What a rise. I think he had a hard upbringing but he came to our country with the ambition of being a footballer. You could see that hunger and desire.
Centre Forward: James Hanson (Grimsby Town)
Holds it up, good in the air – he was an absolute dream to play up front with. He doesn’t just win the ball, he wins it, and heads it into your path. Looks a bit awkward on the eye but he’s deceptively quick and good feet. Scores a lot of goals too.
Left Forward: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
I played with Vards at Stocksbridge Park Steels. He had a police tag on him so for midweek games they had to take him off at half-time – he used to bring his kit back to training a couple of nights later! At that time you’d never think he would go and do what he has. No one ever came through Stocksbridge’s reserves! I remember playing up front with him and thinking, ‘He’s raw, but he’s not bad this kid’!
Subs: Matt Duke, Nathan Pond, John Rooney, Scott Neilson and Anthony Wilson
Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper
