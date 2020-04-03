England C’s Mick Payne misses out on Wales but makes NL Full Time!

England C’s Mick Payne swapped taking on Wales for entertaining fans on the latest NL Full Time podcast after the international fell victim to football’s coronavirus lockdown.

Instead of being on the touchline in Caernarfon this week, media savvy Mick, pictured in action checking on well-being of one of his charges, is the star guest on the latest hour long show from the team behind the hit NL Full Time podcast, who took care to produce it remotely!

As well as reminiscing with England’s goalkeeping coach and one of boss Paul Fairclough’s right-hand men about teams of old, England C’s current crop and the value of the set-up, Luke Edwards, Dickie Worton, Chris Pratt and Rob Worrall, debate the only thing that matters in Non-League now – survival.

Pratt, who also covers Stockport County for The Non-League Paper, wants to hear from fans, players and officials too for the next episode of NL Full Time after the National League was suspended indefinitely on Friday following last week’s decision to terminate the seasons of all leagues below them, expunge their records and stop promotion and relegation.

He said: “Let us know @NLFullTime on Twitter. Are you a Barrow fan concerned with developments or a Chorley or AFC Fylde fan, wondering where you will play next season?

“Is points per game the fairest, void the season or stick with the positions as they are now? Will we play again this season? We throw in our view-points but we’d like to hear yours too.

“But above all else, all of us at NL Full Time want to send a message to all of our listeners to stay at home, stay safe and remember how good that first game back will feel.”

The team running NL Full Time returned in September this season with their usual smorgasbord of National League chat and interviews smattered with titbits and news.

The podcast was originally launched in January 2017 by The NLP’s Stockport County writer Pratt and Brandon Smith to provide a Final Score-type show on Saturday evenings.

It later morphed into its current format, a Sunday podcast focusing on the big news and stories around National League’s three divisions.

Smith, a student who followed Bognor Regis Town, now commentates on FIFA X Box and PlayStation tournaments all over the world.

As well as Pratt, four other journalists and Non-League broadcasters contribute regularly to the show, BBC Surrey’s Aldershot commentator Worrall, AFC Telford’s media man Worton, Hyde United scribe Edwards and snapper and Met Police supporter Thom Lang.

Follow the podcast on Twitter at @NLFullTime. And if you get in touch with your views, prepare for the possibility of your comments being shared on the next pod.

Entitled ‘Pick N’ Micks?‘ and available on Audioboom, iTunes or Spotify, click here to listen to the latest hour long show. Every episode of NL Full Time is available to download with the most listened to shows topping the archive.

