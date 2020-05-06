The Non-League Paper: Enjoy the digital edition for free until Saturday!

Enjoy The Non-League Paper for free this week until the next edition hits newsstands on Sunday morning!

With thousands more NLP readers already tucking into the digital edition of the paper every week since the UK went into coronavirus lockdown in March, all 32 pages of Non-League news and features are only a few clicks away on your mobile or device right now and wherever you are.

As a digital reader, the full replica of the printed is also available from midnight on Saturdays before it goes on sale in shops on Sundays and Mondays. Digital readers also save cash on single issues and even more on longer deals.

NLP editor Matt Badcock said: “We’re grateful to all our readers for supporting the paper we all love so much in the shops in these unprecedented times and really hope they enjoy the digital edition this week if they haven’t tried it before.

“There’s been a real surge in sales of the digital paper with many people obviously staying home and enjoying it that way and this is a great chance for others to give it a go if they are struggling to get out.

“The digital edition is a full replica and our archive of previous papers is also included with subscriptions for people to catch up on any they might have missed. Please stay safe to all our readers while we do our best to keep you entertained and informed for football’s return.”

