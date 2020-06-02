NL Full Time call in BBC 5 Live’s Ian Dennis to answer your questions!

Look no further than this week’s NL Full Time podcast for the latest on the coronavirus and football with BBC Radio 5 Live’s Ian Dennis answering the questions on everybody’s lips!

After welcoming a series of players, managers, scouts and officials into their virtual studio, NL Full Time couldn’t have invited on a better guest than 5 Live’s chief footballer reporter who’s been all over football’s crisis covering every decision taken by the Premier League, EFL and National Leagues.

Dennis definitely put himself out for one of Non-League’s top podcasts which was recorded early to keep on top of fast-moving stories with the UK’s lockdown easing, squeezing in the interview before appearing on one of the Beeb’s flagship programmes.

The NLP’s Stockport County reporter said: “Ian has been all over what is happening in the Premier League, EFL and National Leagues since the season was paused due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a snippet from this week’s podcast with special guest @Iandennisbbc talking about how the @EFL could give hope to teams looking for promotion from the @TheVanaramaNL this season Subscribe via @iTunes or @Spotify Or listen here https://t.co/yekilvdk7k pic.twitter.com/X7sdmShyWm — NL Full Time (@NLFullTime) June 1, 2020

“The first to know of any developments, Ian happily filled us in on the latest and answered all questions fired at him, and he did all this before switching his Zoom to appear on Football Focus on Saturday lunchtime!”

He added: “So stick the podcast on while reading your Non-League Paper and enjoy the summer sunshine!”

Dennis isn’t the only sports scribe from the BBC on this week’s podcast as Luke Edwards interviews BBC Radio London’s Dave Victor, the pair discussing the legacy of Leyton Orient’s Justin Edinburgh almost a year since his untimely passing.

NL Full Time

NL Full Time returned last September with their usual smorgasbord of National League chat and interviews smattered with titbits, gossip and news.

The podcast was originally launched in January 2017 by The NLP’s Stockport County writer Chris Pratt and Brandon Smith to provide a Final Score-type show on Saturday evenings.

It later morphed into its current format, a Sunday podcast focusing on the big news and stories around National League’s three divisions. Smith, a student who followed Bognor Regis Town, now commentates on FIFA X Box and PlayStation tournaments all over the world.

As well as Pratt, four other journalists and Non-League broadcasters contribute regularly to the show, BBC Surrey’s Aldershot commentator Rob Worrall, AFC Telford’s media man Dickie Worton, Hyde United scribe Edwards and snapper and Met Police supporter Thom Lang.

Entitled ‘What the EFL is happening’ and available on Audioboom, iTunes and Spotify, click here to listen to the show. Every episode of NL Full Time is also available to download with the most listened to shows topping the online archive!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @bbc5live & @NLFullTime/Twitter

