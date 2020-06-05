Quantcast
The Non-League Paper needs your vote to win a football Oscar!

The Non-League Paper could win a prestigious international award if enough of our loyal readers vote for us in the 2020 Football Content Awards!

Running since 2012 and dubbed ‘The Oscars of the Football Content Industry’, the accolades celebrate the best of football media from independent humble content creators producing podcasts to major media companies.

Like The NLP’s 2020 National Game Awards, voting has gone virtual for this season’s Football Content Awards covering 17 categories and a host of sub-categories because of the coronavirus.

The deadline to vote for The NLP in the ‘Best in Non-League – Small team or Business section’ is midnight on Thursday June 17 with the winners announced – and hopefully in attendance – at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 19.

Here’s some great reasons to bang the drum for The NLP and get the vote out for your essential read on Sundays and Mondays for two decades and counting!

  • In the last year, the paper has become the UK’s best-selling football title on newsstands, selling over 1 million copies per year, with our reach amplified through our website and social media channels. In total, we collected a whopping 50 million in content impressions!
  •  The NLP has never missed an issue whatever the weather or sadly, a natural disaster with the UK still fighting the coronavirus global pandemic. Despite no sport taking place, the paper has continued to produce a quality weekly newspaper.
  • The phenomenal efforts by our journalists in lockdown have been recognised by a number of national newspaper editors at a time when national and regional newspapers have been forced to cut their sport content and staff while some magazines have stopped publishing altogether.
  • In the last year, we celebrated our 1,000th issue – that’s 20 years of publishing!
  • Where The NLP reports and breaks news, others can only follow. As the only national newspaper offering exclusive match reports, pictures and news from all levels of Non-League, our content is unique!
  • We are immensely proud to be a mouthpiece for Non-League, the voice of clubs and fans in the corridors of power and for being at the center of a community who’ve always valued our reporting.
  • Most importantly, we vow to keep campaigning on your behalf, just as we’ve done since first calling for mandatory player insurance within weeks of launching back in 1999!

If you’re still unsure about lending us your vote, click here to read this amazing testimonial that was published by The Daily Telegraph last May to celebrate our 1000th edition testimonial.

Fans can vote online using the Football Content Awards website and social media platforms.

To vote via the website click here
To vote via Twitter click here
To vote via Instagram click here

