Non-League Paper delivering avalanche of exclusives and much more!

Football’s latest German import, D-Day for the National League, a plea to play and Justin Edinburgh’s lasting legacy all get top billing in The Non-League Paper today!
Throw in exclusive news from across Non-League and the latest updates on the 2020 National Game Awards with the deadline to vote fast approaching on Thursday and Sunday’s NLP couldn’t be a more essential read.
Elsewhere among 32-pages of news and top features, Eynesbury Rovers recall their day of destiny with Sir Stanley Matthews, Gloucester City’s Tigers bare their teeth in the face of the pandemic and Basford boss Steve Chettle reckons he owes Brian Clough a debt of gratitude for the lessons he learned under the legend at Nottingham Forest.
Super stalwart John Still is recognised as one of Non-League’s greatest gaffers in The NLP’s newest feature series while Hampton & Richmond Borough skipper Luke Ruddick becomes the latest star in lockdown to piece together his Dream Team.
? This week’s NLP
EBB AND GO! New Ebbsfleet United boss Dennis Kutrieb
?? Steve Chettle Big Interview
? Remembering Justin Edinburgh
Plus: Nicky Gray, Steve King, Barry Hayles, Gloucester City, JJ O’Donnell column & when Sir Stanley Matthews turned out for Eynesbury Rovers pic.twitter.com/H5miqnYlKX
— The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) June 7, 2020
Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @NonLeaguePaper/Twitter
