Listen to NL Full Time and you’ll be ready for the elimination games!

Fans looking for the inside track on the National League’s play-offs should tune into the latest NL Full Time show for the real deal!

Covering all 15 games and the 18 teams looking to fill three promotion slots, the hour-long podcast features two men who couldn’t be better placed, BT Sport’s Adam Summerton and Altrincham director Bill Waterson.

After seeing all the play-off hopefuls at close quarters before the coronavirus struck, Summerton shares his views with NL Full Time’s Luke Edwards, Rob Worrall and Dickie Worton on who’ll win promotion with Barrow and who’s best equipped to reach Non-League’s top flight.

Altrincham host Chester in one of Sunday’s two National League North eliminators and Waterson enlightens the trio on the behind-the-scenes efforts by the Robins to ensure their participation in one of the day’s four big matches being streamed live by BT Sports.

One manager and three midfielders with real skin in the game on Sunday contribute to the play-off special – Bath City’s Jerry Gill ahead of his side hosting Dorking Wanderers, Gateshead’s JJ O’Donnell and Slough’s Scott Davies and Dartford’s midfielder Nick Arnold on facing each other!

NL Full Time

The NL Full Time team returned this season with their usual smorgasbord of National League chat and interviews smattered with titbits, gossip and news.

The podcast was originally launched in January 2017 by The NLP’s Stockport County writer Chris Pratt and Brandon Smith to provide a Final Score-type show on Saturday evenings.

It later morphed into its current format, a Sunday podcast focusing on the big news and stories around National League’s three divisions. Smith, a student who followed Bognor Regis Town, now commentates on FIFA X Box and PlayStation tournaments all over the world.

As well as Pratt, four other journalists and Non-League broadcasters contribute regularly to the show, BBC Surrey’s Aldershot commentator Worrall, AFC Telford’s media Worton, Hyde United scribe Edwards and snapper and Met Police supporter Thom Lang.

Entitled 'The Elimination Games' and available on Audioboom, iTunes and Spotify, click here to listen to the show.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @NLFullTime/Twitter

