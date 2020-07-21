Unmissable NL Full Time out now covering every kick of the play-offs!

The NL Full Time team have released an unmissable new show covering the start of the National League play-offs and this weekend’s semi-final action!

The hit podcast’s team – along with guests including The NLP’s own Dave Richardson – were out in force to cover the six big elimination ties heralding the return of football at Step 1 and Step 2 and Non-League next season.

And they couldn’t have had a better expert alongside them to review the action and run the rule over Saturday’s six semis than star signing in Adam Virgo, BT Sport’s main co-commentator for the Vanarama National League.

The NLP’s Richardson and Rob Worrall were amongst the hand-picked media at Boreham Wood versus FC Halifax Town on Friday night to kick off a show packed with interviews and reaction from Shaymen boss boss Pete Wild, Wood gaffer Luke Garrard and scorer Kane Smith.

Luke Edwards was at Moss Lane for Altrincham’s 3-2 win over Chester with Chris Pratt speaking to joint-manager Anthony Johnson in the build-up and Edwards getting the lowdown from Alty’s Covod-19 officer Nigel Bunce about the work put in to stage the game, as well as the reaction from victorious boss Phil Parkinson.

Dickie Worton also joins in with the rest of the team and guests to review every game and Saturday’s upcoming action as the weekly podcast that never went away during lockdown delivers a play-off powered show!

The NL Full Time team returned this season with their usual smorgasbord of National League chat and interviews smattered with titbits, gossip and news.

The podcast was originally launched in January 2017 by The NLP’s Stockport County writer Chris Pratt and Brandon Smith to provide a Final Score-type show on Saturday evenings.

This week’s edition of the podcast is out! With all of the weekend’s play-off eliminators to discuss and the semi-finals to preview we drafted in star signing Adam Virgo to help our regular team cover all the angles:https://t.co/sKV8dhNQxM pic.twitter.com/Wu7Mn4IZaz — NL Full Time (@NLFullTime) July 20, 2020

It later morphed into its current format, a Sunday podcast focusing on the big news and stories around National League’s three divisions. Smith, a student who followed Bognor Regis Town, now commentates on FIFA X Box and PlayStation tournaments all over the world.

As well as Pratt, four other journalists and Non-League broadcasters contribute regularly to the show, BBC Surrey’s Aldershot commentator Worrall, AFC Telford’s media Worton, Hyde United scribe Edwards and snapper and Met Police supporter Thom Lang.

Entitled ’And then there were 12′ and available on Audioboom, iTunes and Spotify, click here to listen to the show. Every episode of NL Full Time is also available to download with the most listened-to shows topping the online archive.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @NLFullTime and comment on Non-League’s big issues to help set the agenda as the team prepare their next play-off special for listeners after this weekend’s action!

