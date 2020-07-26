Promotion party in full swing as football returns in Non-League Paper!

Wembley wonders Notts County and Harrogate Town hog the headlines as The Non-League Paper covers football’s return and every kick of a ball from the National League’s promotion play-offs!

Enjoy reports, pictures, stats and reaction from all six of Saturday’s semi-finals, as well as last weekend’s eliminators as Town, Notts, Altrincham, Boston, Dartford and Weymouth all booked their berths in next weekend’s showdowns to finally conclude season 2019/20.

The National League System’s 2020/21 divisional allocations are laid out as Non-League prepares for a September start to the new campaign still littered with challenges to overcome – Farnborough boss Spencer Day and Lewes chairman Stuart Fuller among the voices expressing fears that any hasty return amid coronavirus restrictions could turn off fans and backfire.

Elsewhere among 32-pages of the latest Non-League news, big interviews and exclusive features and columnists, The NLP tackles Jim Gannon on handling the mounting expectation at Stockport County while the FA Cup heroics of ‘Leatherhead Lip’ Chris Kelly are remembered as the Tanners legend is honoured as The NLP’s latest Non-League Icon!

Busy Sunday and loads on? Today’s NLP and play-off special is in shops until they close tonight, all day Monday & online 24/7 as a cash-saving digital replica edition!????? https://t.co/UDnlQ90nBf ? pic.twitter.com/zMY2pWXkx9 — The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) July 26, 2020

