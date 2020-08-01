Go from agony to ecstasy with play-off special from NL Full Time!

Experience the full agony and ecstasy of the National League’s play-offs this weekend by tuning in to the latest NL Full Time show!

Out this week after last weekend’s thrilling semis and ahead of this weekend’s three season-defining fixtures, the hit podcast’s team were out in force to cover the action.

Harrogate Town were the first team to book their place in Sunday’s National League final and Luke Edwards was at Wetherby Road to catch up with victorious manager Simon Weaver as the Sulphurites brought fire and brimstone down onto Boreham Wood.

Other guests on this week’s hour long show including Dorking Wanderers manager Marc White after his side’s exit and Mark Molesley ahead of today’s National League South showdown between his Weymouth side and Dartford in Dorset.

We are looking forward to covering yet another @TheVanaramaNL play off @wembleystadium this weekend. We’ll have all the best reaction and views for you from all three finals on our post finals podcast. pic.twitter.com/Tg62UX0AOg — NL Full Time (@NLFullTime) July 30, 2020

Boston United’s chances against Altrincham in the National League North showdown are also previewed, along with Neal Ardley’s hopes of seeing his Notts side beat Harrogate to secure an immediate return to the Football League in Sunday’s televised National League final at Wembley.

NL Full Time

The NL Full Time team returned this season with their usual smorgasbord of National League chat and interviews smattered with titbits, gossip and news.

The podcast was originally launched in January 2017 by The NLP’s Stockport County writer Chris Pratt and Brandon Smith to provide a Final Score-type show on Saturday evenings.

It later morphed into its current format, a Sunday podcast focusing on the big news and stories around National League’s three divisions. Smith, a student who followed Bognor Regis Town, now commentates on FIFA X Box and PlayStation tournaments all over the world.

As well as Pratt, four other journalists and Non-League broadcasters contribute regularly to the show, BBC Surrey’s Aldershot commentator Rob Worrall, AFC Telford’s media Dickie Worton, Hyde United scribe Luke Edwards and snapper and Met Police supporter Thom Lang.

Aptly entitled ’The Final Countdown’ and available on Audioboom, iTunes and Spotify, click here to listen to the show. Every episode of NL Full Time is also available to download with the most listened-to shows topping the online archive.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @NLFullTime and comment on Non-League’s big issues to help set the agenda as the team prepare their next play-off special for listeners after this weekend’s finals.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

