Non-League Paper sets sights on new season with six of the best!

The season’s final promotion parties and Wembley showdown between Harrogate Town and Notts County kick off another action-packed Non-League Paper as football’s return gathers pace!
Enjoy reports, pictures, stats and reaction after Altrincham and Weymouth claimed their places at Non-League’s top table in Saturday’s National League Step 2 promotion finals, together with interviews and news from both camps before Sunday’s National League promotion final saw Harrogate Town follow champions Barrow into the English Football League.
Elsewhere among 32-pages of the latest Non-League news, big interviews and exclusive features and columnists, find out who made the cut as BT Sport pundit Adam Virgo picks his top XI of the season before going back in time to remember when the students of Team Bath became masters of their art.
Leicester and England star Jamie Vardy is officially anointed as The NLP’s latest Non-League Icon, Billericay Town’s ex-Brighton striker Jake Robinson picks his ‘Dream Team’ and Peter Adeniyi hails Mark Goldberg and Gavin Rose as two of Non-League’s ‘Greatest Gaffers’.
Kick off your Monday with Sunday’s NLP and play-off special! It’s in shops until they close tonight or enjoy the digital paper on your mobile or device within seconds… It’s a full replica & you’ll save cash on single issue & longer deals too!?????? https://t.co/AiT56XVdC3 pic.twitter.com/881y0DQyVC
— The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) August 3, 2020
Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend for all of the above and much more!
In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.
Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!
Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!
The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it. Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!
Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @NonLeaguePaper/Twitter
Tagged Football Association, National League, National League North, National League South, NLP, Non-League, Vanarama National League