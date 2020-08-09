Non-League Paper jumps on party bus as winners call plastic fantastic

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver is calling for a lifting of the ban on artificial pitches in the Football League as his play-off winners celebrate their historic promotion in The Non-League Paper.
Weaver’s heroes are the first to go up from the National League having played on an artificial surface and he’s eager to inspire a 3G re-think as his heroes took to the streets of the Yorkshire town on an open top bus on Saturday to mark promotion to the EFL for the first time in their history.
Elsewhere among 32-pages of the latest Non-League news, big interviews and exclusive features and columnists, European Cup winner Gary Mills speak exclusively to The NLP about his return to management at Corby Town this weekend while guest columnist and Radcliffe FC boss Lee Fowler reveals why he is such a ‘happy camper’ as pre-season gets underway!
Former Ebbsfleet United boss and ex-Spurs midfielder Kevin Watson hails Terry Venables as the perfect tutor in the latest installment of The NLP’s Greatest Gaffer series and ex-Ebbsfleet, Farnborough and Stevenage midfielder Jack King picks his ‘Dream Team’.
Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper, Matt Kirkham & @HarrogateTown/Twitter
Tagged Football Association, Isthmian League, National League, NLP, Non-League, Non-League Football Paper, Northern Premier League, Southern League, The NLP