Non-League Paper sees fans start party that everybody wants to go to

The calls of National League fans and clubs for parity are getting louder as their counterparts at Steps 3 to 6 got their party started this weekend in The Non-League Paper!
As it stands, the top two tiers will kick off the new season behind closed doors for being classified as ‘elite sport’ but as The NLP reports on all the reaction from the Non-League fraternity, they are not alone in lobbying authorities for an urgent rethink on current guidelines limiting numbers.
Clubs below Step 2, including FC United of Manchester and phoenix club Bury AFC, are among those gathering support alongside the National League’s big guns and leading figures after friendlies kicked off in front of fans on Saturday for the first time in 162 long days since the coronavirus brought last season to a halt in March.
After the success of the #LetFansIn campaign in helping to persuade the Government to listen to the Football Association’s case for Non-League and change course this week, everything from risk assessments to PPE for volunteers and the updated guidelines for fans and clubs are examined and covered as the Department of Culture, Media and Sport comes under fresh pressure.
Elsewhere among 32-pages of the latest Non-League news, big interviews and exclusive features and columnists, catch up on Saturday’s first friendlies in front of fans and look forward to the start of the FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase with all the fixtures for the opening rounds of season 2020/21.
Wrexham boss Dean Keates reveals his plans to finally end the Welsh club’s long exile from the Football League while hot-shot Daryl Clare takes his place in The NLP’s list of Non-League Icons after his goal-laden career included firing Boston United and then the old Chester City into the EFL.
