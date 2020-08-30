Get back on the road to Wembley with The Non-League Paper!

The Non-League Paper is back on the road to Wembley after the coronavirus-threatened 2020 Non-League Finals Day was finally cleared for take off!

The eight FA Vase and FA Trophy semi-finalists left in limbo when the UK went into lockdown share their joy ahead of next weekend’s one-legged last four clashes after the finals of both competitions were booked for Saturday 27 September as pilot events to bring fans back.

Enjoy all the reaction and latest news from the camps and much more on the return of Non-League before the first kick of a competitive ball on Bank Holiday Monday when Woodford Town host London Colney in the FA Cup.

The NLP’s cameras will be there for the historic tie which is previewed with rest of the extra preliminary round as the world’s oldest cup competition returns in streamlined form.

That time of the week again ? pic.twitter.com/dzqwzg84p9 — The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) August 29, 2020

The full fixtures for Isthmian, Southern and Northern Premier Leagues are also published for the first time following their release by the competitions this weekend as Steps 3 & 4 prepare for mid-September starts to season 2020/21.

Elsewhere among 32-pages of the latest Non-League news, big interviews and exclusive features and columnists, catch up on Saturday’s friendly action with reports and pictures and phoenix club Bury AFC rising to the challenge in their first outing.

Master marksmen John Bartley also features as The NLP’s latest Non-League Icon following his exploits for Chelmsford City, Dartford, Maidstone and Welling in the 1980s and 1990s.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @NonLeaguePaper/Twitter