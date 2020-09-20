The Non-League Paper: Football’s back but fears for fans are growing!

The Non-League Paper covers every kick of a ball as football at Steps 3 and 4 finally returned after a six week-month break.
But as Sunday’s action-packed paper reports, clubs at all levels are holding their breath on what tighter Covid restrictions could mean for crowds.
Northern Premier League chairman Mark Harris fears football is on “a knife edge” after local lockdown measures were introduced in large parts of northern England and fans in some areas were advised to stay away from spectator sports.
National League chief executive Michael Tattersall also warns the return of fans is hanging in the balance ahead of test friendlies this week involving the competition’s clubs as part of a wider programme to demonstrate sport can be Covid-secure.
Inside, catch up on the Silkmen’s sorrow and the battle to keep 146-year-old Macclesfield Town alive as two potential saviours come forward.
Elsewhere among 40-pages of the latest Non-League news, exclusive features and columnists, enjoy reports and pictures from every single game on the opening day of the 2020/21 season at Steps 3 and 4, Saturday’s friendlies and get back on the road to Wembley with the best of the action from the FA Vase!
