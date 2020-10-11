Fantasy Non-League: Get your entry in before it’s too late to play!

Time is running out to get your entry in for this season’s Fantasy Non-League and have a shot at winning cash prizes with The Non-League Paper!
Entry into The NLP’s immensely popular competition for the new season once again costs only £5, and you can enter as many teams as you like!
Whether you’re playing just for fun or to scoop the monthly and end of season jackpots, the deadline to get your selections in is fast approaching on midnight on Friday October 16, 2020.
So if you think you know your Non-League, then why not put your knowledge to the test for the chance to win up to £5,000 in cash prizes as Fantasy Non-League returns for the 2020-21 season!
? Golden Archer as Moors hit five
?? Action & reaction from around the country including FA Vase
? FA Cup third round qualifying preview
? @NorthernPremLge chairman Mark Harris column
Plus much more in today’s NLP pic.twitter.com/g4e7Krt9Pf
— The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) October 11, 2020
There will be six Manager of the Month awards during the season split into the winner, a runner-up and the bottom team for each month. The first Manager of the Month will be a joint one, taking in the months of September, October and November 2020.
At the end of the season there will be cash prizes for the top four places and even a prize for finishing bottom, so why not enter two teams, one to win it and one to lose it!
Visit: www.thenonleaguefootballpaper.com/fantasy-non-league today to get your entry in before it’s too late!
Images courtesy of @NonLeaguePaper/Twitter
