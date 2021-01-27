Midweek round-up: Dover Athletic climb off the bottom with a 3-1 win over Barnet, who replace them

Defender Will De Havilland scored twice at Dover Athletic climbed off the foot of the table with a 3-1 win over Barnet on Tuesday night

Young guns Dover Athletic climbed off the bottom of the National League table at the expense of visitors Barnet after a tremendous show of resilience.

Andy Hessenthaler’s men, with an average age of just 22, toppled the Bees 3-1 at Crabble with centre-back Will De Havilland their surprise two-goal hero.

De Havilland scored twice in the space of two first-half minutes before Ahkeem Rose added a third.

Michael Petrasso reduced the arrears but couldn’t help the misfiring Bees crashing to a fifth straight defeat.

Barnet’s misery wasn’t helped either by third-bottom Weymouth winning 2-0 at Aldershot Town – the first time they have produced back-to-back wins this season.

Andrew Dallas gave the Terras a 12th minute lead before the Shots – on the back of three straight wins themselves had goalkeeper Mitch Walker sent off five minutes later for handling the ball outside the area.

Dallas then struck his second just before half-time to take Brian Stock’s side six points clear of Barnet in the battle for survival.

It’s as you were at top of the table as the top two, Torquay United and Sutton United battled out a tense goalless draw at Plainmoor.

The Gulls remain nine points clear and it was the same story in the other early kick-off as play-off hopefuls Wrexham and FC Halifax Town also fired blanks.

Altrincham climbed up the fourth in the table with a handsome 2-0 home win over Wealdstone with a goal in each half coming from Josh Hancock and Alistair Smith.

Jayden Wareham scored twice in the final 18 minutes as Woking pulled back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 at Bromley.

Kory Roberts and Charlie Wakefield earlier netted for the Ravens, whose home record has deserted them of late.

Big winners of the day were Eastleigh, who turned form book upside down with a 3-0 home win over Dagenham & Redbridge. Joe Tomlinson’s penalty double added to an earlier Ryan Hill effort to give Ben Strevens’ men a much-needed win.

In the other game, in-form Boreham Wood and Chesterfield drew 0-0 at Meadow Park, while King’s Lynn Town’s visit of Solihull Moors was postponed due to a frozen pitch.