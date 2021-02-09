Midweek round-up! Hartlepool close in as leaders Torquay slip up and 10-man Notts County impress

Kyle Wootton scored twice as 10-man Notts County beat Dagenham & Redbridge 3-1 despite having an outfield player playing in goal for 72 minutes. Picture: Ritchie Sumpter

Hartlepool United announced themselves as Torquay United’s closest rivals at the top after they cruised to a handsome 2-0 victory over Solihull Moors.

Goals each side of the break from top scorer Luke Armstrong and David Ferguson cut Torquay United’s lead at the top to eight points, although Pools do have two games in hand.

Indeed, but for Billy Waters’ last-minute equaliser, the deficit could have been seven points after Torquay managed to salvage a 1-1 home draw to managerless Wealdstone.

Jacob Mendy put the Stones ahead on 36 minutes and they looked a good bet to inflict a second straight home defeat on the Gulls until Waters pounced a loose ball following Asa Hall’s shot.

Notts County were forced to play 72 minutes with 10 men and midfielder Michael Flynn in goal but still went onto beat Dagenham & Redbridge 3-1 at Meadow Park to move up to fifth.

Top scorer Kyle Wootton put the Magpies in front but six minutes later found themselves down to 10 men when goalkeeper Sam Slocombe saw red for taking out Darren McQueen in the area.

Paul McCallum saw his resulting penalty hit the post and the Daggers were duly punished when two excellent individual goals from Ruben Rodrigues and Wootton put County three goals in front.

Doyle looked like claiming an unlikely clean sheet until the very last minute when Matt Robinson netted a consolation for Dagenham.

Wrexham enjoyed, arguably, their best result under their new Hollywood owners with a 2-1 victory at high-flying Altrincham.

Two goals from Kwame Thomas sandwiched a Ryan Colclough strike to take the Dragons into the play-off places for the first time this season.

Courtney Duffus netted his first two goals for Bromley as they enjoyed some rare home success with a 2-0 win over King’s Lynn Town, while Ryan Hill’s 42nd-minute effort was enough to help Eastleigh see off Yeovil Town.

In National League South, Eastbourne Borough continued their charge into promotion contention with a second big win of the week – a 1-0 win at leaders Dartford.

Chris Whelpale’s strike four minutes before half-time saw Sports follow up their fine 3-1 win over Hungerford Town on Saturday in style as they move up into fifth.

As for Hungerford, they crashed again, this time at fellow high-fliers Oxford City, who climbed to fourth with a 4-0 win.

Two goals from Harvey Bradbury set them on their way before goals from Alfie Potter and James Roberts completed the rout.

Havant & Waterlooville’s charge came off the rails as they went down 2-0 at Hemel Hempstead Town, who had BJ Christie and Reggie Young to thank for their much-needed victory.

And Hampton & Richmond Borough missed the chance to go third after they went down 2-1 at Ebbsfleet United – Rakish Bingham and Alfie Egan putting the Fleet two goals in front before David Fisher replied for Hampton just before half time.

All 10 games were called off in National League North, mainly due to the weather.