Non-League players to have made the grade in the Premier League

The Non-League game has some of the most exciting leagues in the United Kingdom and is also home to some of the most talented players yet to be found by the Premier League’s sides.

Over the past ten years we have seen more players than ever transition into the highest league in the world and that is a pattern only likely to increase.

Some of these players have gone on to play for some of the best teams in the Premier League too.

But which players have excelled on the biggest stage in the country during their career?

Jamie Vardy

The most famous example of a player working hard to rise through the ranks is Jamie Vardy. The Englishman made his name during his time playing at Halifax and Fleetwood Town, before moving into the Championship with Leicester City.

He was signed for a non-league record of £1 million, and that fee looks like peanuts judging by what he has achieved.

He was instrumental in the Foxes Premier League-winning campaign.

During that same season, he also broke the long-standing record set by Ruud van Nistelrooy as he scored in eleven consecutive Premier League games.

During that same season, he also broke the long-standing record set by Ruud van Nistelrooy as he scored in eleven consecutive Premier League games.

His standing is still huge in the Premier League, and he remains a crucial player for the Foxes in their fight for a top-four finish this season.

Kevin Phillips

Another striker that fought his way up through the non-league was Kevin Phillips. He was released by Southampton when he was a youngster, as he was deemed too small to be a full-back.

He quickly signed up with Baldock Town in 1991, before an injury crisis led to Phillips being deployed further up the field in the striker position.

His form in his new position was consistent, and that quickly caught the eye of Watford. That sudden jump in wages also ensured that he could quit his day job in a local supermarket and focus solely on his football.

He spent three seasons at the Hornets before signing for Sunderland, where he scored 130 goals in 235 matches. He also won the Golden Boot in the 1999-00 season, before prolonging his career with stints at Southampton, Aston Villa and Birmingham City.

Chris Smalling

Chris Smalling was picked up from Maidstone United at a very young age by Fulham, and that was because his quality was very clear to see.

He stood out in non-league, and he seamlessly made the transition into the Championship with Fulham. His form was that solid in the second tier that he was quickly snapped up by Manchester United; just two years after moving to Fulham.

He enjoyed an excellent nine years at United, which included two Premier League titles, as well as the FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League. His time at Old Trafford looks to have come to an end, but he is now performing excellently in Italy with AS Roma.