The best goalkeepers in English Premier League history?

Posted on by in Featured, Guest Posts with

Soccer is a dynamic sport and when there aren’t goals, it’s usually the goalkeepers doing a good job and especially in the English Premier League.

If you are into sports, you probably know this and know the fact that every squad needs a good goalkeeper to thrive and win trophies.

As one of the most popular championships, the English Premier League (EPL) leads the way and has produced a lot of great names over the years. Today, with the weigh in of the experts from sboth, we are listing the best goalkeepers in EPL history.

Hans Van Breukelen

Many remember the legendary goalkeeper of Nottingham Forest (and later PSV Eindhoven) by his Dutch blond-haired physique. His dominance is what helped him play 16 years and win many trophies. Unfortunately, he did not win any with Nottingham Forest but managed to win six Eredivisie titles with PSV.

Fabian Barthez

Many people link Manchester United with Fabian Barthez, especially in the period between 1994 and 2006, when he was between the posts of the Reds. His eye-catching career continued in France and also blossomed on an international level. Based on many awards, he has undoubtedly been the best French goalkeeper.

David Seaman

Seaman is one of the most excellent British keepers of the past 25 years. He is known for having a remarkable season in 1990-91 while with the Gunners. He played 38 league games for the club from North London as they won the first division championships, one of the three titles that he won with the Gunners. If you are into sports, you probably know the legendary appearances that Seaman had in the past.

Petr Cech

The giant goalkeeper from the Czech Republic had been one of the most consistent shot-stoppers in the past decade. Cech is still playing, but his performances for Chelsea from 2004 made him win three Premier League titles and the Champions League. The Czech legend has also recorded 98 caps for his national team. Cech is also known for an incident, his broken skull, which he suffered while playing against Reading in the EPL in October 2006.

Peter Schmeichel

Famous for his intimidating presence in the penalty area, Schmeichel was, without a doubt, the best goalkeeper representing Manchester United and the Denmark team. He played a total of 292 matches between 1991 and 1999, winning five league titles at Old Trafford and known in the sports world as a goalkeeper who can safely keep a clean sheet. For Denmark, Schmeichel appeared 129 times, which included one of the biggest shocks in the history of international football when the Scandinavians won the Euro 92 championship.

David De Gea

David De Gea is still a very popular goalkeeper playing at Manchester United. He has recorded 296 appearances in the team since 2011 and is one of the icons that the Red Devils have had over the years. De Gea has won the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Super Cup, the English Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, and the FA Community Shield, all well-known honors in international football.

These English Premier League goalkeepers have made history with their teams. Do you have a favorite EPL goalkeeper from this list?

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged English Premier League, Goalkeepers, Premier League, soccer