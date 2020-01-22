Casumo and Reading FC partnership

Casumo online casino has partnered with Reading Football Club, the prestigious online company will be part of the Club’s sponsor and they shall be required to display their logo on the front of Reading’s first team T-Shirts and the full kit for adults.

The company which was named the Online Casino Operator of the Year at the recent 2019 International Gaming Awards has expressed its interest in partnering with the Royals and make the Madejski Stadium UK’s best football destination.

The Company has gone further to promote its products which include promoting responsible online gambling practices. The football club’s CEO has termed the partnership as one of the most exciting and assured that they look forward to working closely with Casumo in this very season and even beyond.

Reading FC: Short Overview

Reading is one of the oldest football clubs in England which was established in 1871. The professional football club is based in Reading, Berkshire, England. The club was named Royal due to its location which is in the Royal County of Berkshire.

It plays in the Championship which is the second tier of English football. The famous club has its own stadium, Madejski Stadium which was named after the club’s co-chairman Sir John Madejski. The club has had a good sports track record, it has won several matches since its formation to date.

The club has registered several wins that have seen it attract more players like for instance finishing with 106 points in the Football League Championship campaign 2005-2006.

Reading Football Club and Casumo Signed Two-Year Partnership

The Royals have yet another brand new sponsor who will collaborate closely for a period of two years. The deal has seen most top officials of the club impressed by Casumo imaginations, culture and fan base making it a fine blend for the season.

After a general consensus, the Casumo logo will be printed on the front of Reading’s first-team and adult shirts for two years. The casino company also admits he deal is equally important for them as it shall help them market sports betting products to players in the UK market hence benefiting from it.

Casumo who is new in the market provides one of the best gambling services and a number of different kinds of gambling services. They have a good track record which has made them scope one of the greatest awards making it the best choice for gamblers.

First Step for Casumo in Spreading Across the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is probably one of the world’s best gambling destinations. With numerous gambling activities and promoters, it has been for a long time well known for high rates of gambling among people. The favorable gambling environment in the country has attracted many investors and punters from all over the world to have fun and make money.

Casumo is one of the casino companies that have a well-thought strategy to penetrate the UK market and avail her products. The first step the casino company has taken was to enter into a partnership agreement with one famous football club that has many followers. This shall increase awareness among fans and players plus return some loyalty after flaws in 2017.

It shall make it easier in the future for the casino company to reach its clients too as the company shall already be familiar to them. Through this, most people around the United Kingdom get to know of the Casumo services and products making the company thrive in its efforts to reach out to more of its fans and supporters. It has never collaborated with any of the websites following sports betting not on Gamstop in the UK and other unlicensed activities against UKGC rules. For the next two years, British fans are yet to receive tremendous gambling offers and exclusive products that suit their gambling needs.

Conclusion

Selling a brand is one of the greatest challenges many companies face in the effort of making standing out an advertisement. This skillful move by Casumo casino shall provide the company with the best chance to effectively market gambling products in the entire market in the United Kingdom. Great thanks to the Royals who have made it happen through the agreement.