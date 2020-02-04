Marine sign Liverpool’s Daniel Atherton on loan

It is not every day that European champions make a deal with small-time football teams, but the BetVictor Northern Premier League side Marine have gotten them to do it twice in the space of months. The team may be playing in a league that players can’t even bet with bookies such as thesunbingo, but they just signed a loan deal with Liverpool’s goalkeeper Daniel Atherton.

The twenty-year-old keeper follows his club-mate George Shamal, who spent just over three months with the Mariners and has recently returned to Anfield. Atherton has signed a deal that should have him remain with Marine until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Who is Daniel Atherton?

Fans of Liverpool FC may not be fully aware of who Daniel Atherton is since the player has not made too much of an impact on the club just yet. Nevertheless, he has been with the club since the age of 12 and has since played in all the categories, most recently appearing as a part of the U23 squad.

Atherton had a serious back injury back in the 2016/17 season and missed a part of that season for it. He later returned with the U18s as Liverpool drew against Wolves in November 2016. The Rainhill High School graduate now looks to get more experience playing professional football and possibly return to Liverpool to look for his place in the squad.

Daniel did even make some appearances with the first Liverpool team during last year’s pre-season matches, where he shower exceptional reflexes and many traits of a world-class goalkeeper in training.

Marine AFC in a Good Position

As we already mentioned, Marine is a member of the BetVictor Northern Premier League North West Division. Teams in this division are hopeful of making it into the Premier Division of the competition at season’s end, for which it is necessary to either win the regional division or come between second and fifth place and win a place through playoffs.

At this time, Marine, who has just signed the Liverpool goalkeeper on loan, sits in third place with 42 points from 22 matches played. This gives them a reasonable chance of making the playoffs by season’s end, although some of the teams below them on the table have not played as many matches as them and may yet catch up with them.

Should Marine manage to make it to the playoffs, they will likely be up against the likes of Workington AFC, Ramsbottom United, or Pontefract Collieries. Certainly, the young Liverpool goalkeeper won’t be getting the kind of experience he would need for Premier League football in this competition. Still, winning promotion with Marine may give him the confidence he needs to show his skills in some other place next season.

Liverpool Determined to Help?

Marine AFC has been struggling with goalkeepers for the last season or two, and it was none other than the European champions and current EPL table leaders Liverpool FC who have come to aid. Back in September last year, Liverpool gave their own Shamal George up for a loan to the team. The 22-year-old spent over three months with Mariners, before returning home and Atherton taking his place.

Now the Reds have once again stepped up to help Marine with yet another young but promising goalkeeper. While Atherton has not had much experience playing in the first team, his U23 experience should prove enough in non-league matches such as the ones he will be playing with Marine.

It is not clear at this time why Liverpool are sending multiple goalkeepers on loan to Marine, but it is clear that the two clubs have an amicable relationship. Should this continue, Marine has reasonable prospects of moving up the ranks of English football, as Liverpool loans may prove enough to help them beat their competition in the lower ranks.