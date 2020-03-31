Coronavirus effects over the sports-betting industry and their response

Throughout history, the world has faced multiple threats that have affected not only everyone individually but also whole industries. The current menace, represented by the coronavirus, canceled everything, including sports. The immediate result didn’t hesitate to show, especially in the sports-book business, that face a very difficult period. People from all around the globe that find themselves in countries affected by the outburst have to isolate themselves for an undetermined period, and the people from the sports world make no exception.

Every one of them used their influence as public people to determine everyone to find an indoor activity, most of them giving examples of training you may try in your living room. These days don't have to be a total loss. You could use this time to reflect on yourself, focus on your hobbies or even come up with new ones.

Such a universal interruption hasn’t been met since 1939, but many things changed ever since. With the appearance of the internet, most things moved online, such as sports-betting. Given the context, for the people now stuck indoors, betting on sports is just another activity that’s new for some, while others have experience in this field. But both categories, just like the owners of the businesses have to deal with the pause on all sports. Still, it is the sportsbooks that do not have an online presence are facing a major shutdown.

Anyway, most matches are said to have been postponed until the late of April. One of the most expected sports events of the year is now delayed until 2021. About this, UEFA President Aleksander ?eferin says “It is at times like these, that the football community needs to show responsibility, unity, solidarity, and altruism.” As for the Euro 2020 play-off matches supposed to have taken place at the end of March, have been postponed until April. Another important matter brought up was that protection has been chosen over profit, given that this arrangement was settled for the good of the whole European football players and fans alike.

If a match takes place, as it would lack a crowd, there should also be discussed how numbers will be affected, as for events like football and basketball. The home-field advantage would usually bring 3 points, but the lack of a crowd would reduce them to half, so having 1.5-2 points. Playing without spectators may not be something new, but that doesn’t spare from the effects of an empty tribune.

As can be seen, the losses suffered by some sportsbooks cannot be overlooked, but the most impacted were the ones who had to shut their doors. The coronavirus issue has become the biggest world threat and, with all the damages caused by the measures against it, but it’s important to realize it’s all a matter of time until everyone will resume their usual activities, athletes including.