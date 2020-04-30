Seven benefits of football in college education

Engaging in sports is among the most effective ways of not only staying fit but also ensuring we can tackle the challenges of life efficiently.

For college education, in particular, sports play a significant role in the overall performance of the active students. Among the most popular games in college is football, a uniquely exciting and equally rewarding team sport that has gained substantial acclaim over the years.

As a college student, engaging in college football has multiple benefits besides being a valuable channel of boosting academic performance and pursuing high college football rankings. Ideally, participating in a team sport is a form of workout that helps you beyond the physical and mental well-being.

In this post, we will discuss seven significant benefits of practicing college football and its overall impact on student and college education.

Helps Reduces Stress

Stress, as we know it, is arguably the most prominent enemy of college/higher education.

Sometimes, reducing your stress levels and affording yourself adequate mental space to work on your responsibilities can be a much more efficient solution-this is where college football comes in. Football is among the best activities to help you take your mind off your studies while helping you ‘recharge’ in varied ways.

After an involving game or a productive training session, you will realize that you feel more energetic, better, not to mention more inspired to tackle your responsibilities and tasks. Several published studies prove the critical relationship between physical exercise and minimizing stress levels.

Promote Teamwork

Football, being an engaging team sport, helps you develop essential life skills, among them teamwork. Ideally, as you interact with your teammates and learn how to play the game, you learn how to collaborate effectively with other individuals to achieve a joint goal.

Furthermore, many employers now emphasize the significance of teamwork and subsequently hire personnel who are great at collectively working with other persons to achieve a given goal.

Promote Academics

Although some college students may worry that spending time off their studies may negatively impact their GPAs and Test Scores, this is not always the case. According to a survey by the NFHS, the average GPA of student-athletes was 2.84, with non-participants averaging 2.68.

Typically, members of a college team sport like football are always encouraged both by their coaches and fellow teammates alike to succeed. This helps such college student-athletes to develop a robust competitive nature not just on the field, but in class, as well.

Instill leadership skills

In a typical college football team setting, there is always some junior and senior student-athletes working together. Senior students mentor the junior students to help them adapt to the game and understand how to play better, an action that transfers invaluable leadership traits.

Furthermore, the senior college football athletes set examples off and in the field play that aids them in practicing and taking up considerable leadership responsibility. Ideally, learning to work under these momentous expectations while still young can make you better prepared to shoulder much more onerous duties in the long run.

Help with proper time management.

Enlisting in a college football team that is regularly competing against other college teams is a hugely involving task. Add other responsibilities like coursework projects, assignments, and personal obligations, and proper time management becomes mandatory.

To succeed in both your sports and academics, you must learn to maximize your time. Fortunately, with coaches, teammates, and supportive teachers around, you can successfully master time management skills.

Builds Positive Character/Personality

Team sports, all around the world, instill three essential life skills: patience, persistence, and practice. Despite the many character-building opportunities, college sports offer student-athletes, football successfully builds character.

This can be as you are learning to dedicate yourself to attend all practice sessions, to persist time and again to get better, and exercising patience when you are sitting on the sidelines produces vital character traits that help you in your lifetime.

Sharpen fitness

The NFHS study outlines that physically active students have sharper senses and relatively less idle time. What’s more, their 2006 study noted that students who engage in school sports exhibit weight, body mass, and overall health improvements—as such, participating in college football is a sure way to keep your senses and fitness sharp.

Conclusion:

In the end, any prudent college student would gladly take up a means that would boost their self-discipline, sportsmanship, emotional and physical wellness. While many activities would help with this, college football is among the most effective and exciting ways to guarantee this.

By engaging in college football, a student will not only boost their physical wellness but will benefit from these seven benefits among many others. Try it out!