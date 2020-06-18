Barrow returns to the Football League after 48 Years

Posted on by in Guest Posts with

Barrow will be competing in the Football League in the season 2020-21 after 48 years of Non-League football.

The Bluebirds will participate in League Two next season, which is the fourth tier of the English league football system. They’re getting there after being crowned the National League champions for the season 2019-20.

Although not all the matches of the season were played due to the COVID-19 crisis, the National League decided to use the unweighted points-per-game model to decide the final table standings. As a result, Barrow A.F.C. are coming back to the League Football system after almost half a century.

https://twitter.com/BarrowAFC/status/1273314910454386691

Burrow celebrates its 119th birthday on July 16, which makes it one of the clubs with the longest tradition. Despite being around for so long, however, Burrow haven’t been too impressive, at least not in the last couple of decades. In fact, their biggest achievement in nearly 50 years is this year’s promotion to League Two.

The Bluebirds used to be a regular member of the Football League system, albeit not anywhere near the English top tier. This team’s brightest moment happened in the 1967-68 season when they finished eighth in the Football League Third Division. Things went downhill just a few years later.

In 1972, Burrow was voted out of the league. The reasons cited for this decision were the club’s poor financial situation, as well as the location of its home grounds. Based in Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, the club’s stadium was thought to be too remote.

Exactly 48 years later, the Bluebirds are back. They’re getting promoted to League Two directly as the National League champions. There another ticket left for the promotion, with six teams in the competition to grab it.

https://twitter.com/TheVanaramaNL/status/1273511185900503043

Which other National League team will get promoted to League Two is something that is going to be decided through the play-offs. All the six teams that are in the play-off places have agreed to take part in them.

Harrogate Town, the team that came in second, and Notts Country who finished the season in third place, have qualified for the semi-finals of the promotion play-offs. Yeovil, Boreham Wood, Halifax, and Barnet will start their play-offs campaign in the quarter-finals.

The promotion playoffs must finish by the end of July, meaning that we should see our fellow football bettors accruing around the first games taking place around July 18. Traditional bookies and online betting sites are going to be flooded with football bets for those not on GamStop and as social distancing measures are set to remain in effect throughout summer, rabid fans unfortunately won’t even be allowed in the stadiums.

Furthermore, the teams taking part in the promotion play-offs will have to pay for the coronavirus testing of all the players and staff, something which should cost somewhere in the ballpark of £100,000.