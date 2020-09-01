Top football leagues In the world 2020

In recent years, many soccer leagues, especially the ones in Europe, have received a lot of popularity from both media and the audience. As a soccer fan, you must want to know the leagues that rank at the top. Well, you are lucky to have landed on this page because we are going to talk about the best soccer leagues in the world of 2020.

Speaking of football, it is the most entertaining sport of all time. It is not limited to just one country or region, but it is enjoyed by people all over the globe. That being said, now let's look into the top leagues out there.

The football leagues listed below are currently on the top in the 2020 list.

Premier League

When talking about the top football leagues, we have to start with the Premiere League. This is one of the biggest and also the most powerful football leagues in the world. Talk about any football lover, they will dare not miss a Premiere League tournament. Their matches are broadcasted in over 200 countries worldwide. Just to give you an idea, these matches are watched by around 4.2 billion people in the world. Well, that’s how popular they are. The league was established in 1992 and since then they have come a long way. It has given us some of the top football players such as Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, and others.

La Liga

After Premiere League, if any other league tops the charts, then it has to be the La Liga league. This Spanish football league is made of some of the best football clubs in the world. The matches are watched by over 76 million people in the world. For those who don’t know the league was established in 1929 when it had just 20 teams. They are currently, one of the most successful leagues out there. They have won the FIFA Club World Cup 7 times to date.

Bundesilga

Next in the rank, we have Bundesilga which is yet another successful football league out there. This German football league has some of the best football clubs and [popular players in the world. The league was founded back in 1962 when it featured 56 clubs. Although they have average attendance, they still manage to be one of the top football leagues in the world. Bundesliga has given us players like Manuel Neuter, and Frank Ribery.

Serie A

Lastly, we have Serie A which has received a lot of media attention from the time Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the team Juventus. Around 2.3 million watched his debut match which got the league a lot of popularity. This is one of the oldest leagues in the world which was founded in1898. The league has given us top players like Lorenzo Insigne and Gianluigi Buffon.

These are the football leagues that are always setting records for other leagues to break. If you are a fan of any of these leagues, then you should feel proud.