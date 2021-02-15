No deposit promotions used by bookmakers will soon go down in history

Many sports fans see betting as a way of expressing support for their favorite team or player. This behavior is repeated in several countries of the world, including India. While the largest amount of bets can be registered during world tournaments, it is also done out of season, as it is popularly considered a form of entertainment among family and friends.

Although it is understood that we are referring to a practice in which only adults can participate, the risk of people with gambling addictions or adolescents leaking into online gambling sites is still present. Over the years, online and offline casinos have paid close attention to avoiding these situations by double-checking identification or blocking those caught disobeying regulations. Yet, there are still more actions that can be taken.

To raise public awareness and take gambling practices more seriously, casinos and bookmakers are looking at the possibility of abolishing free trials and no deposit bonuses. Something difficult to believe since this is the main hook of the casinos to get new players to register on their platform, but according to this source of information, it is a decision that will be carried out in less time than we think.

Are casinos risking a lot with this move?

This is a yes and no answer. If we analyze in terms of finances for the casinos, there is a lot of attention and money that could be lost, as many people would prefer not to register on the platform as they will not get any attractive advantage in the beginning. On the other hand, this could be taken into account when fighting for the industry’s rights to become fully legal.

It is no secret that sports betting is very popular in India. However, the law in the country is still between gray scenarios, since there are not enough regulations to clarify its legality, except in relation to horse betting, legally considered as a skill based activity. Given this, platforms offering sports betting could pave the way for clearer regulation across the country.

A strategy designed to make people more aware of money

We all know that winning is very exciting, especially when our bet is doubled thanks to the bonuses that the platform has offered us when we register. However, when it comes to money, people should be more informed about how it works. As casinos tend to offer no deposit bonuses to attract more customers, people overlook what it really means. As a consequence, people may have the feeling of having difficulty winning, among others. With this action, casinos hope to further educate players on how their policy works, avoiding side effects and pursuing their goal of people enjoying gambling activity, above the money they can win.

This does not mean that casinos will stop offering bonuses from now on as they have special policies for their VIP players, but it is important to note that the strategy in how they are currently offering is what will change.