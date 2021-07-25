These sports bets trends everyone should know in 2021

Sports betting is more popular than ever before. Especially in the last few years, the sales of online bookmakers have gone through the roof. An end still doesn’t seem to be in sight, because very exciting trends are developing again right now that are attracting everyone’s attention.

Lucrative newcomer discounts and bonuses

In view of the increasing competition, portals are currently outbidding each other with lucrative entry bonuses for all new customers. There is, for example, the provider Betano, which provides promising entry-level discounts at Oddspedia. In this country, soccer betting still ranks very high in popularity among most users. This will probably not change in the next few years. The European Championship in particular has shown once again how quickly people can be inspired by King Football.

However, every new customer should take a look at the requirements in connection with the vouchers. Not in every case can a bonus be paid out directly, it must first be bet on the platform at certain odds.

ESport sports betting is on the rise

However, in addition to the number one sport, many other new trends have emerged. Among the current hot sports betting is the digital market, for example, with FIFA or League of Legends. ESports appeal to a much younger clientele and open up a new area of betting. More offers will probably be added here in the next few years. In addition, it is also possible for two different players to compete against each other and wager real money.

Mobile sports betting app for more flexibility

A few years ago, betting offers were limited either to the classic bookmakers at the racetrack or on site in store branches, as well as to web portals. The latter could only be accessed by players via their desktop, i.e. their own PC. This has been the case for about 2-3 years now, as almost all leading sports betting providers now promise their customers mobile access to their account via a free sports betting app.

Not least due to the further spread and digitalization, the usage level of smartphones has also increased enormously. This has also significantly changed the betting behavior of most users. Most only want to place their bets on the go via cell phone. Anyone who cannot keep up with this in the long term is gambling away a large customer clientele.

Admittedly, in the confusion of US legislation, it wasn’t exactly easy to keep track of who was actually allowed to offer sports betting legally in the USA. Since 2021, things have been different. The new State Gambling Treaty came into force in the summer. The US government has decided not to give up its gambling monopoly and will be issuing state licenses with immediate effect.

This is intended to abolish the legal gray area and increase the pressure on the black sheep. Among other things, the new contract also includes a betting tax. It can be assumed that the US states will now no longer place its private betting providers on the brink of legality. After all, the country also benefits from generating revenue via the tax.

Sponsoring versus advertising ban

Many sports betting providers have started to sponsor and financially support smaller and larger teams as well as individual athletes. This trend is likely to continue. Currently, a ban on advertising for all bookmakers is still being discussed. But it remains to be seen what will come of this. Especially in the soccer business, extremely high revenues can be expected. Hardly anyone can imagine that the clubs and the cities will do without.

There are other countries where customers have long since stopped betting on sporting events, but also on social and political events, as in the UK, for example. These forms are not found in the USA, but they indicate that a lot will happen in the next few years.