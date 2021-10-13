All the latest news and events in the world of English football

We are currently in the middle of the international break in European football, where the domestic leagues take a two-week hiatus as their players head off to represent their countries. Many fans are not keen on these breaks, as they feel it disrupts the rhythm their side was in, which can be especially harmful if they were in the middle of a winning streak. Thankfully for them, there is only one further international break scheduled for this year, with a four-month break until the next one.

These pauses on the domestic matches are useful, as they can act as a good time to review what is happening in the English football pyramid. Not only has the Premier League been terrifically exciting so far this season, but we have seen a lot of intriguing action happening in all of the EFL leagues too. Fans of teams at all the different levels will have been constantly searching their sportsbooks, keeping an eye out for all the latest odds, to see if they can make any money when betting on their favourite teams.

Let’s take a look at all the recent news in the English football leagues, in an attempt to cover all of the main stories.

Tight at the top in the Premier League

Given that the 2020/21 season was held almost exclusively without any fans in the stadiums, it is widely accepted that it wasn’t exactly a vintage year for the world’s most-watched football league. Manchester City won the league by over 12 points, all three clubs at the bottom were mathematically relegated long before the season ended, with the race for the Champions League spots the only thing that held any jeopardy to it in the last few weeks. Most people were happy to see the back of it and were hoping for better things in the 2021/22 campaign.

We’re happy to report that already this season has been much more enjoyable to watch. At the top of the table, it looks like City, Chelsea and Liverpool are all going to be competing in a three-horse title race. It genuinely is nigh on impossible to split them at this time, as all three clubs have world-class managers, solid defences, and in Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Mo Salah, three of the most decisive and threatening attacking players in world football right now.

The most surprising story of the season so far has been the performances that newly promoted Brentford have been putting in. This is their first appearance in the top flight for over 70 years, but have been playing with the style and confidence of a side who have been Premier League regulars for years. They started the season with an impressive 2-0 win against Arsenal, have drawn with Liverpool and Aston Villa, and most recently beaten a strong West Ham side 2-1. They are currently 7th in the table, and if their form continues up until Christmas, we can see them potentially challenging for the European places come the end of the season.

Things are hotting up in the Championship

For the purists out there, the EFL Championship is considered to be even more exciting than the Premier League. While it doesn’t contain many elite level players or managers, it instead focuses on strong team performances & spirit for its entertainment.

The surprise team of the Championship so far has been Coventry City. Once a Premier League regular, Coventry fell on incredibly hard times in recent years, dropping down several leagues and being without their own stadium. They were very close to going bankrupt, which would have been a disaster for the club and fans. Thankfully, they now appear to be on an upward trajectory, sitting in third place just three points from the top of the table.

The Championship is famous for managers being fired early on in the season, and it only took seven games for Nottingham Forest to relieve Chris Hughton of his duties. Under him, Forest had lost six games, and only had a single point on the board. His replacement, Steve Cooper, has improved things dramatically, winning three and drawing one of his four games in charge.

Other EFL news

In League One, Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers are joint top, with Wigan Athletic and Sunderland not far behind them. The recent standout performance saw Ipswich Town defeat Doncaster Rovers 6-0, leaving Rovers stuck right at the bottom in 24th place.

Over in League Two, Forest Green Rovers have won seven and drawn two of their opening eleven games, putting them ahead of Harrogate Town by one point at the top of the table. At the other end, Scunthorpe United will already be fearing relegation out of the EFL, as they have only picked up seven points so far, with only one win all season.