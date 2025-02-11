The Players Leading the Way for Top Goalscorer in the National League for the 2024/25 Season

The National League is home to some top teams that are battling it out in an attempt to get back into the Football League where the money available can make a significant difference to running costs and the ability to invest in personnel.

The competitive nature of the National League guarantees has resulted in an exciting battle for the top goalscorer accolade at the end of the season. This fascinating betting market can change every week and it is not always guaranteed to go to a player at the top of the league.

Sports betting expert James Briscoe explains that the selection of operators reviewed by Card Player offers a variety of betting markets for football fans. Having a choice of sites also lets bettors find the most competitive odds for their chosen market.

As it stands, York City’s Ollie Pearce leads the way with 16 goals and is the bookmakers 6/4 favourite to finish the season as top scorer. He has helped York into third place this season, featuring in all 28 games and chipping in with 23 goal contributions in total.

Eighth placed Altrincham 21 points off the pace set by Barnet who lead the league on 63 points. However, they have 3 games in hand and a prolific goalscorer in the shape of Regan Linney.

Linney has scored 15 and assisted 6 times in his 26 appearances this season. While this is one behind Pearce, Linney currently leads the way for goals scored per minute, with one every 124 minutes of play.

Emphasising the point about players from any team having a chance of scooping the National League top scorer award, Nick Haughton of Fylde is joint third in the goalscoring charts alongside Oldham’s Mike Fondop Talom.

While fourth-placed Oldham should expect their players to be among the high performers, Fylde currently sit one place and two points above the relegation zone in 20th position.

Haughton’s 14 goals make up 40% of the 35 goals scored by Fylde this season and when you consider his 8 assists, his goal contributions account for 63% scored by the team.

If Fylde are to stay up this season, Haughton will be a key player and fans will be hopeful that he can keep up his good form and the team’s defence can tighten things up at the back.

League leaders Callum Stead currently sits in joint twelfth position on 10 goals, alongside Aldershot’s Henry and Barret, Tamworth’s Creaney, and Hartlepool’s Dieseruvwe.

Stead’s opportunities could be improved by the departure of fellow twelfth-placed Nicke Kabamba who left Barnet in January to join League 2 side Bromley. As the league leader’s main goalscoring threat, Stead could be seen as great value at 25/1, especially with each way betting offering 3 places at 1/4 the odds.

The competition still has a long way to go, and as fixtures come thick and fast, good goalscoring from any of these contenders could upset the odds.