The EA Sports FC 26 Phenomenon: Unraveling the Global Popularity of EA Games’ Sports Simulation

It may be surprising that sports simulations are very popular all over the world, and their leader has always been the FC/FIFA series from EA Games. It would seem that the game does not change at all from year to year, although the graphics receive minor improvements, they are not enough to pay the full price for the game (and it costs more than many AAA projects). So what is the secret of EA Sports FC’s popularity? Let’s try to figure it out.

Let’s identify the main reasons why FC 26 has such a large fan base.

Consoles

Most gamers in the world are more likely to have an Xbox or Playstation than a powerful gaming PC. It’s all about simplicity and accessibility. The level of income in most European countries allows you not to think about this issue when buying. However, to assemble a gaming PC, you will have to try hard, and besides, you also need peripherals for it. And a lot of people don’t want to buy anything.

Therefore, the console for them becomes the best choice. You buy it, connect it, choose the games you like, and launch them. And that is all. These steps are very simple. Thanks to the ease of setup and the absence of the need for a long and painful choice of consoles that conquered the world market this game became so popular. And if you have a console and two gamepads, then it’s just a huge mistake not to buy a sports simulator to find out at your leisure with friends who are still better at playing FIFA or NBA. For many, the annual purchase of EA Sports FC 26 has already become just a tradition and they see no reason to give it up. In addition, playing FC 26 on consoles is much more convenient than on a keyboard and mouse. Therefore, such wide popularity of the game where consoles dominate is not surprising.

Football popularity

Thanks to the rampant advertising of football clubs, EA Sports FC is in great demand. It is quite normal for everyone to go together every weekend to the matches of their favorite football team, for which even older relatives were rooting. Logically, the desire to play for your favorite team in a sports simulator is no less strong than to go to a match. And the price does not bother football fans at all. You can give more for a T-shirt with your favorite player. EA Sports FC 26 has the largest license among sports simulators. Yes, Konami has been trying to outbid EA Games with their PES lately. But in the European market, PES is still doing poorly. Well, who wants to play a football simulator if your favorite team is replaced with FC “no name” in it, albeit with a logo similar to the original?

Powerful advertising campaign

In the realm of advertising, EA Games stands out as an unrivaled force among gaming companies. Every year they arrange hundreds of booths around the world, and many famous athletes, including cool freestylers, recorded thousands of videos promoting FIFA. For each version of the game, another special advertisement is also released: with famous athletes as ambassadors. In FIFA 2021, this was David Beckham, who, by the way, recently founded his esports organization Guild Esports, and is also the owner of the Inter Miami team, where one of the best players on the planet Messi recently moved.

However, even here not everything is smooth. For example, in FIFA 2023, EA had a small incident. Users have noticed that EA Games is actively promoting tips for playing the Ultimate Team mode, where they are not shy about using the phrase “buy FIFA points” at all (and they are bought for real money). However, as always, the company promptly apologized and quickly removed the integration data from the public domain. As a result, this did not turn into a serious scandal for the company, and other advertising completely blocked this negative. It is this vast campaign, involving thousands of celebrities and streamers around the world, that allows EA Sports FC to beat its records for sales of copies of the game and in-game donations year after year, which, by the way, help a lot in the game and make players spend much more than just $59.99 for the game.

Conclusion

It is these three main points that give EA Sports FC such great popularity around the world. FIFA’s enduring popularity can be attributed to a combination of factors that have captured the hearts of gamers worldwide. From its accessibility on consoles to its strong ties to the beloved sport of football, EA Sports FC has become a staple in the gaming community. Coupled with an unmatched advertising campaign that features famous athletes and influencers, FC 26 continues to break sales records and attract devoted players year after year. The game’s seamless blend of sports realism and entertainment has solidified its position as the unrivaled leader in the world of sports simulations.