Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod is back at Bamber Bridge

Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod is returning to the touchlines of the BetVictor Northern Premier League after joining Jamie Milligan’s new touchline team at Bamber Bridge.

Ormerod was unveiled on Thursday as the latest member of former Blackpool, Fleetwood and Everton midfielder Milligan’s new staff following his appointment last week as the successor to Joey Collins.

The 43-year-old frontman ended his career at Brig in 2016 after making more than 200 appearances for Blackpool, as well as featuring for the likes of Southampton, Leeds United, Preston North End, Accrington and Wrexham.

According to a club statement, he will coach on a part-time basis after following former Blackpool defender John Hills to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium after the pair took interim charge of National League AFC Fylde in October following the departure of Dave Challinor.

Ormerod told Brig fans he was delighted to be teaming up with his former Tangerines teammates.

“Milly got the job and he and John Hills asked me to come and help out and take a few training sessions every now and again,” said Ormerod.

“I’ve known them both a long time and they’re both great lads. I played with them both as players, John with two spells at Blackpool, and Jamie obviously at Brig as well as Blackpool.

“I’m looking forward to going back – there’s a few familiar faces there, Boothy and Lawls are still there, and there’s Ali as well.

“I was delighted to be asked and it is one of those things – hopefully I can try and help play a small part in bringing a bit more success to Brig.

“They’ve got a great management team so if I can come in and help in a small way I’d be delighted.”

Collins left Irongate for personal reasons following a 5-1 win over Wythenshawe Amateurs in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy.

Still playing, Milligan has been turning out for AFC Blackpool in the North West Counties League after leaving his post as assistant manager of FC United of Manchester at the beginning of 2019.

A familiar face to the Irongate faithful having spent a number of seasons as a Brig player and coach under former boss Neil Reynolds before following him to FCUM, he was a member of their promotion winning side in 2017/18.

The 39-year-old also scored the opening goal for Brig when they lifted the NPL’s League Cup in 2017 after a 2-1 victory over Grantham Town.

