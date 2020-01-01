Voice of Torquay United hanging up his mic after 20 years!

Torquay United’s popular stadium announcer Brett Meyer is hanging up his microphone after the Gulls host Yeovil Town in the National League on New Year’s Day!

Fans at Plainmoor will hear Myer’s familiar refrain of ‘Let’s Get Behind The Gulls!’ ring out for the last time today ahead of the 3pm kick-off before he moves home to the East Midlands.

For the last 20 years he’s urged supporters to be the club’s ’12th Man’ and will be hoping to sign off with another victory after the Gulls hammered Woking 4-1 on Christmas Saturday.

According to devonlive.com, Meyer is being succeeded by a two-man team of Ian Brown and Ric Robbins. South Devon DJ Brown has already been helping United with their ‘big screen’ operation for several years while Robbins has previously worked in local radio.

As well as Meyers, they will follow in a long line of men to become ‘The Voice Of Plainmoor’ including Fred Jago back in the 1960s, Derek Brad, Pete Wiley, Bob Westcott and Dominic Mee, who is now the club’s full-time media and supporter liaison co-ordinator.

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged National League, Torquay United, Torquay United FC, Vanarama National League