New Year clear-out at Chesterfield as John Sheridan sacked

His side’s 3-0 National League’s loss at Solihull Moors on New Year’s Day finally sealed the fate of Chesterfield boss John Sheridan.

After months of mounting pressure, the former Republic of Ireland international’s second spell in charge of the Spireites ended with his sacking on Thursday.

The result left Chesterfield third from bottom in the National League.

The news follows an announcement by Chesterfield on Monday that there was an agreement in place for the club to become community-owned, with the Chesterfield FC Trust set to increase their shareholding to 84%.

The 55-year-old Sheridan, pictured, took over at the Proact Stadium almost exactly a year ago as the successor to Martin Allen, having previously managed the Spireites between 2009 and 2012.

BREAKING NEWS: The departure of manager John Sheridan has been announced. Details here ? https://t.co/4dzBhPU5Gn — Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) January 2, 2020

According to a club statement announcing the 55-year-old’s departure, his number two Glynn Snodin and goalkeeping coach Mark Crossley have also left the Proact Stadium.

The Spireites have named former Sheffield United and Leeds United defender John Pemberton as caretaker boss for a second time.

The former Kidderminster Harriers manager temporarily took the helm when Allen was sacked and will officially take over again on Friday morning ahead of this weekend’s home fixture against Sutton United.

Chesterfield company secretary Ashley Carson said: “The decision was taken after full discussion last night with majority shareholder Dave Allen and also with Mike Goodwin, chairman of the Community Trust, who is heading up the potential takeover of the club.

“Whilst I think we all knew the time was right to make this change, it is important that I work very closely with Mike Goodwin, as ultimately we look forward to a change of ownership very soon.

“There will be a joint plan going forward so that any decisions taken regarding the appointment of a new manager will be made in full agreement with the Community Trust.”

