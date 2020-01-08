Peterborough United boss Ferguson happy to fork out a million for Jack Taylor

Peterorough United boss Darren Ferguson will still be happy even if he ends up having to pay National League Barnet a million pounds for Jack Taylor.

The 21-year-old, pictured, was snapped up by Posh for an initial fee of £500,000 of Tuesday after scoring 15 times in 127 appearances for the Bees. According to a club statement, the price tag could double in the years ahead with add-ons.

The midfielder – who’s signed a long-term, undisclosed-length contract with Posh – could make his debut against Gillingham in League One on Saturday.

A product of Chelsea’s academy who”s represented the Republic of Ireland at under 21 level, Taylor has scored nine goals in all competitions so far this season.

Explaining why Posh had to invest so heavily to bring Taylor to London Road, Ferguson told the club’s website: “The boy is absolutely ready for this step-up. “He can play in a variety of positions, a variety of formations, has a really good passing range, can score goals from midfield and plays off both feet. “The two signings we have made in January have been very important ones, this is another one that we were interested in the summer so it shows we have been consistent in our targets. “We couldn’t get it done in the summer, but I am delighted we have been able to get it done now. He has played over 100 games including a full season in League Two. “He has developed over the years, he can sit in midfield or he can play further forward in an attacking role. He can play anywhere in the diamond which was a real attraction. “We have been patient, we haven’t panicked and just gone out and signed anyone.” Taylor said: “I have made a decent amount of appearances in the National League and League Two. I feel I am ready for the next step.” The Bees statement read: “The Club can today confirm that Jack Taylor has joined Peterborough United for a National League record fee. Jack joins The Posh for an initial £500,000 with the potential to rise to £1 million with add-ons. “Having graduated through the Bees academy, Jack went onto represent the Bees on 127 occasions, contributing to 16 goals and 26 assists along the way. “We’d like to place on record our thanks to Jack for his contribution over the years and wish him the very best of luck for the future!” Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest transfer news from across Non-League over the last seven days. Image courtesy of TGSPhoto

