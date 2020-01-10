Vanarama name December’s National North award winners

The Vanarama National League have unveiled the final winners of their manager, player and volunteer awards in National League North of 2019.

Leamington’s promotion-chasing manager Paul Holleran scooped December’s managerial gong while Brackley Town’s hot-shot Lee collects the player of the month award.

AFC Telford United’s Steve Mott was named as last month’s top volunteer in National League North when the winners were announced at noon on Friday.

Vanarama National League North Manager of the Month – Paul Holleran, Leamington

Paul Holleran (second left) always tells it as it is. Even when things couldn’t be much better, the wily Brakes boss’ feet are chained to the ground. But even he would have raised a glass as the New Year arrived.

Shrewd Holleran took his team to four fantastic wins last month – including one very special result.

Some fans say the 5-0 win at AFC Telford in the FA Trophy, semi-finalists last year remember, was the finest performance under his 11-year stewardship.

There were of course National League North wins to savour as well. Hereford, Gloucester City and Darlington were all brushed aside as fearless Leamington edged towards the top half of the table.

One of the game’s longest serving managers has now seen one of the stars of the December show get his shot at the EFL with Forest Green Rovers.

Josh Marsh won’t be easy to replace of course but Holleran has a habit of unearthing special talent and helping them on their way. Everyone is watching closely to see what happens next.

Vanarama National League North Player of the Month – Lee Ndlovu, Brackley Town

December for part-time players is never easy, with a weighty schedule and even heavier pitches. Lee Ndlovu made it look anything but demanding after enjoying a wonderful month for promotion-chasing Brackley.

A goal in all four December matches, which followed excellent November form, means he is now a watched man.

While most of the league’s focus has been on King’s Lynn’s scoring sensation Adam Marriott, Ndlovu has crept up the scoring charts with 14 to his name.

The 25-year-old hasn’t just been in good form in front of goal. Manager Kevin Wilkin praised his all-round contribution, which has helped Brackley to wins over Guiseley, Curzon Ashton and Kidderminster Harriers.

Every promotion-winning side needs a goalscorer and they certainly have one of those. Is it the Saints year after a number of near misses?

Vanarama National League North Volunteer of the Month – Steve Mott, AFC Telford United

Steve Mott has won Volunteer of the Month for AFC Telford United in the National League North. When it comes to recognising those who go unrecognised, Steve Mott certainly fits perfectly into that category.

Although he was one of the original trustees of the club when it reformed, Steve’s most visible contribution is in his role as Bobby Buck, the matchday mascot.

Steve dons Bobby’s costume at as many home games as his work patterns allow, but as well as matchday duties he also becomes Bobby for events in the community, representing the Bucks at open days, carnivals and fetes as well as the club’s annual visit to the local Princess Royal Hospital children’s ward.

Although the players and management are very welcome visitors, it is Bobby who usually brings the biggest smiles and is the one that the children want to have their photograph taken with.

Steve’s cheerful disposition makes him the ideal man to take the club’s message out into the community, something he has done for a good many years now, and his long service in the role makes him a worthy winner.

