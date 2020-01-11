Ilkeston Town number two Scott Goodwin departs

BetVictor Northern Premier League Ilkeston Town were looking for a new assistant manager before heading to Spalding United on Saturday.

Head of football Mark Clifford parted company with Scott Goodwin, pictured, after he left the New Manor Ground on Friday before today’s 1-0 reverse at the home of the Tulips.

Sixth in the NPL’s South East Division table before kick-off, the Robins told fans the decision hadn’t been an easy one for Goodwin to make.

According to the club’s statement, Goodwin – who helped the club win promotion last season as Midland League Premier Division champions – left after “lengthy discussions” with Clifford.

The Robins said: “The Club can confirm today that assistant manager Scott Goodwin has decided to depart from his role, after lengthy discussions with head of football Mark Clifford. This hasn’t been an easy decision for Scott to make, but he feels it’s the right decision at present.

“From the beginning of his time with the club, Scott has given 100% commitment throughout, and has been a large part of the camaraderie with the players, staff and fans alike.

“The club are very disappointed but fully understand the decision made. Everyone at the club would like to thank Scott for his time and we wish him well for the future.”

Image courtesy of @ilkestontown_fc/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Ilkeston Town, Ilkeston Town FC, Northern Premier League