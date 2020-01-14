Vanarama makeover gets thumbs up from National League chief

Vanarama National League bosses have given a makeover of Non-League’s top competition by their title-sponsors a big thumbs up.

After working with sponsors Vanarama on new branding to give the National League’s three divisions a fresh visual identity for 2020, the competition’s primary logo, pictured, now features a Vanarama thumb sitting above the names of the competition and title partners.

National League chairman Brian Barwick hailed the competition’s sponsors and their latest efforts to promote Non-League’s top flight in a league statement following the introduction of the new branding at the weekend.

“Vanarama are tremendous sponsors of our competition,” said Barwick, on the relationship with Vanarama.

“It’s been a synergy that has helped both parties flourish immensely. Once again, Vanarama are continually raising the bar within the domestic and international markets.

“I’ve been about the sports business for the best part of four decades. When a sports organisation and title sponsor are the right fit, it’s a remarkable feeling.”

He added: “We look forward to having many years together going forward”.

On the launch of the change of branding, Vanarama said: “We’re delighted to launch our brand refresh for 2020 which brings together our Vanarama, Motorama, Pickup Truck and Insurance businesses all under the one name – Vanarama.

“As a proud sponsor of The National League, refreshing the branding of our partnership was at the very heart of this project.

“We believe it’ll bring more vibrancy to our sponsorship and help amplify this incredible League further at a time when the business continues to grow rapidly”.

